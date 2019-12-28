advertisement

A group of vegetarians are suing Burger King and it’s all because of their unlikely “meatless” burger.

While the burger itself is meatless, there is a bigger issue Burger King may not have discovered for their loyal vegan customers: Impossible burgers are cooked on the same grill as their meat counterparts, meaning leftovers can to contaminate vegan potatoes.

Atlanta’s Phillip Williams filed a class action lawsuit, alleging that Burger King did not disclose that the vegan alternative could potentially risk meat scraps, and thus would not have paid a premium price for the specialty sandwich.

The lawsuit claims that Burger King does not specifically disclose that its vegan burgers may be contaminated with animal by-products, something that has left vegan groups angry.

Williams also points to some complaints made on social media that also point to the same issue. Williams is seeking compensation from Burger King, and will also seek to finish cooking the same jumbo of two burgers at all restaurants.

Burger King, owned by Brazilian Restaurant International Restaurant Inc., declined to comment to Reuters, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

Burger King’s website states that Burger Impossible is “100% Whopper, 0% Beef”, but further states that “guests seeking a meatless option, a non-meat preparation method is available upon request.”

Impossible Foods Inc, the company responsible for the vast majority of meatless mania, said in a recent interview that their products were designed for “meat eaters” who were looking for ways to reduce their consumption of meat. animal-based food, and not necessarily for vegetarians and vegetarians.

“For people who are strictly wild, there is a microwave preparation procedure that they are welcome to request at any store,” said Dana Worth, chief sales officer of Impossible Foods.

Brands International Restaurant is headquartered in Toronto, and also owns Tim Hortons donut and coffee chain.

