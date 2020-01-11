advertisement

A Manitoba family had a chance to win a $ 10,000 prize the second time and lost it after a wrong answer that went viral. The family was racing at Family Feud Canada.

Eve Dubois had to answer a question against the Tomlin family for victory. The show was hosted by Canadian comic Gerry Dee.

Dee asked Eve to “name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Eve was the first in the buzzer with her answer.

She exclaimed, “Chicken!” Then she started doing a festive dance thinking she had won.

Her family’s faces were full of surprise and so was Gerry as she shouted, “Show me chicken!”

Eve realized she had made a mistake moments before the big X appeared on screen.

The Tomlin family then responded correctly by saying, “Spinach, Gerry!”

Eve replied, “I thought you were going to Popeye’s chicken.”

The clip gained hundreds of thousands of views after being posted on social media.

The family won $ 10,000 at the show just days ago and came back for a chance to win doubles.

Global News reported Eve’s mother, Stephanie Dubois, saying, “I didn’t hear what she said. I actually thought we had won.”

“We’re all laughing about him. I’m in the kitchen, I’m snacking; I’m in the shower, I’m winding down.”

“Everything will go to her head now,” she laughed. “She’s saying, ‘At least I’m pretty. ‘ “

The mistake has received a lot of attention including calls to Eve and even a tweet from Drew Carey.

They won $ 10,000 again in November and were not loud enough to disseminate that information after the show aired.

Stephanie noted, “This was the hardest part, keeping it a secret, keeping it a secret from everyone.”

