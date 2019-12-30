advertisement

US President Donald Trump has just confirmed during a White House press release that Baghdad died from a suicide vest, taking the lives of three children with him.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIAJc6XPp_4 (/ embed)

advertisement

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one justice to justice,” Trump began. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most vicious and violent terrorist organization anywhere in the world.”

Something very big just happened! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

“The United States has been demanding Baghdad for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdad has been my administration’s top national security priority,” Trump continued.

“The US Special Operations Forces executed a dangerous and brave night attack in Northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in the grand style. US personnel were outstanding – I was forced to watch a lot of it.

“No personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdad fighters and comrades were killed with it,” Trump said.

Trump goes on to describe the manner in which Baghdad died, saying: “He died after being trapped in a dead end tunnel, caressing and crying and screaming all the way.”

Trump says the compound had been cleared by this time, with many either surrendering or being shot and killed.

The American operation that killed the founder and leader of #ISIS is a very significant achievement that all Americans should be proud of and the world should be grateful for.

He will not end ISIS but is a major blow to his propaganda and recruitment efforts.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2019

US forces managed to rescue eleven young children from the compound, driving them away from their homes as they raided. None of these children were injured during the operation.

“The only ones left,” Trump continued, “were Baghdad in the tunnel and he had dragged his three young children with them. They were led to a certain death.

“He got to the bottom of the tunnel as our dogs followed him,” Trump said. “He lighted his vest, killing himself and his three children.”

We got it! Congratulations on US military special options for the raid that forced #ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi to commit suicide to avoid capture.

Excellent work Commander-in-Chief has eroded harsh criticism as this plan was being prepared. ISIS should never ever cease. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 27, 2019

Trump says the blast, which caused the tunnel to explode inside, mutilated Baghdad, but that the test results gave positive confirmation that the body at the end of the tunnel was Baghdad, the leader of ISIS.

“The kidnapper who tried so hard to scare others spent his final moments in complete awe, total panic and fear, terrified by the American forces holding him back,” Trump said.

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1188458504912326656

Trump says the entire operation took approximately two hours and that US forces were able to obtain “very sensitive” information from the ISIS-linked compound, both their origin and their future terrorism plans.

“The Baghdad clash demonstrates America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders and our commitment to the sustained and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations,” Trump said. “Our achievement is very long.”

Trump also cited the US’s successful killing of Al-Qaeda’s apparent legacy of Hamza bin Laden just last month. He says terrorists should never sleep well knowing that the US will completely destroy them.

“These savage monsters will not escape their destiny and they will not escape God’s final judgment,” Trump said.

US Army Rangers, and the Delta hunted and killed the #ISIS leader today in Syria.

Surgical, kinetic shocks are the best way to combat the asymmetric threat of Islamic terrorism

Al-Baghdad is dead and gone. And he died as a coward that he is, detonating a suicide vest

Good effort

– Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 27, 2019

“Today’s events are another reminder that we will continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists to their brutal end. That goes for other terrorist organizations,” Trump said. “They are also in our sights.

“Baghdad and the losers who worked for it – and those who were losers – didn’t know what they were getting into. In some cases, they were very scared cubs; at other times, they were hardcore assassins. “

Trump then honored the lives of missing Americans in the U.S. campaign against ISIS, and detailed some of ISIS’s gruesome actions against US troops and others in the Middle East.

Trump concluded his speech by thanking other nations that helped the U.S. in the degeneration of ISIS, including Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq, as well as Syrian Kurds.

“(Baghdad) died as a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place, ”Trump said. “God bless America.”

advertisement