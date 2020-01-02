advertisement

The blue-collar governments that Californians are constantly voting on may have finally crossed the line, at least that’s what these KTLA news anchors look like.

A video of the show, titled “KTLA 5 Anchors News Morning Get Redpill,” shows complaints discussing the issue at hand, particularly regarding 55 liters of water per day in California.

“I’m not sure how I feel about it,” anchor Jessica Holmes told her co-workers. “You won’t be allowed to shower and do a laundry load on the same day.”

While that may sound crazy, what California Attorney Richard Lee unravels is hypothetical figures.

“Doing a laundry load requires about 40 to 50 liters of water. Showering for about eight minutes uses about 17 liters of water. Well, there is a limit to daily water use, 55 gallons per day. So that means if you are showering and doing a laundry load, you can’t do both without breaking the law. “

According to California water expert Kristi Diener, these figures are not entirely accurate, stating that the anchor “does not have the exact facts”.

“There is currently no way to monitor individual indoor use, nor is there a way to separate home watering from outdoor watering. The ‘standard’ for home use is set at 55-gallons per person per day, eventually decreasing to 52.5 gallons in 2025, and 50 gallons per person per day by 2030. The first standard will be adopted no later than June 2022. ”

While this actually makes things sound worse than before … Well, it might be because it is.

“The water agency should create a water budget that combines all use across their service area, and then determine how they will meet that budget. If they do, they may have to provide lawn mower discounts, loans for low-flow fixtures, raise water levels, pay for the installation of an irrigation meter, or impose fines for overuse.

How they will implement the water budget has not been determined, but they will be subject to monthly reporting requirements and will be fined $ 1000 a day when completed. If they exceed the budget in a dry year, the fine is $ 10,000 each day they spend. There will also be a whole new level of bureaucracy created with a new ‘governing body’ to oversee water supplies and an enforcement arm, “Diener declares, making matters worse for Californians.

Talks about water rations have plagued California since the spring of last year, with a 55-gallon-per-day limit that is only five gallons higher than South Africa, which is considered a “water stress country.”

