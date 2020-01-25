advertisement

Recently released videos show Lionel Messi and his family, along with the rest of the Barcelona delegation, behind the scenes at the Balloon Gala. The Argentine striker is accompanied by his wife and three sons, except, in particular, Antoine Griezmann.

The video shows one of Messi’s sons, Matteo, joking with Griezmann on the plane. The French striker does some of his viral Fortnite “L Dance” baby celebrations to entertain him, and we get some videos of Leo just being a dad and cutting off airline food.

Later, we see Messi in the limo leaving the gala after winning. His old man, Thiago, can also be seen knocking on the Balloon as if it were a drum.

advertisement

There are also glimpses of Messi’s wife, Antonella. He also has a third child, Ciro, but he may have been too young for the ride.

Mimi was awarded at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris by France Football magazine. This was the sixth award of the Argentine star, a world record.

advertisement