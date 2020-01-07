advertisement

Impeachment was The View’s talk Monday morning, with Whoopi Goldberg, Sonny Hostin, Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman all in favor of ousting President Trump, with Meghan McCain the lone voice of the opposition. When McCain expressed her point of view, Whoopi Goldberg told her to basically shut up.

The majority view among The View co-hosts is that Trump should go, and that those Republican Senators who have already said flat out that they would not vote to impeach are making the country and due process a diservice if not weighing the evidence in the objective is one possible way. McCain agrees with the last point, but you’ll never know it from the way its fellow citizens shut it down.

Meghan McCain is in what I call the only LCP-Conservative position on the Panel. LCP makes producers feel open-minded + overcoming his / her number with liberals ensures that LCP loses every fight and becomes less and less dignified. This could be the highlight of Christmas decoration LCP b / c https://t.co/yymPfKlRpI— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) December 16, 2019

After Hostin spoke about the detrimental effect that would be put on democracy by some of the Republican senators’ premature statements opposed to impeachment, McCain tried to cast her mind:

“My job here is not to judge his ethics, I’m an ABC political analyst along with being a co-host of the job, my job is to analyze her politics. And I’m telling you, politics.” tried to say, before interrupting the Host.

“I’m not talking about you,” Hostin said, “I’m not talking about people who are Senators who are in the Senate, Republican Senators -“

McCain tried to continue “Let me run, let me talk, let me run”

But Goldberg wouldn’t have her and she spoke out loud for him. “Here’s what is happening now, we will do, we will be.”

Unaccompanied, McCain tried to tell it. “Do you want to hear from the only conservative person who’s ever been on the show?”

Goldberg and McCain talked to each other from here on out, and McCain should never end her point. Although this is what she might have said, if she were allowed to continue:

Dems and Rs have to face the ugly truth: both sides are failing to be impartial jurors. I will not be quiet, even if reality reflects poorly on the whole political institution. I have a responsibility to talk about the 50% who feel the media does not represent them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

Goldberg clearly didn’t want to hear it. “Girl,” she said, “please stop talking now, do you know what?”

“No problem,” McCain gave.

“Thank you, thank you,” remarked Goldberg.

“I’m not going to talk the rest of the show,” McCain promised.

Goldberg replied “Okay, I’m not okay with that. I’m okay with that.” And after a few more seconds of talking about McCain, she switches to trading.

McCain did her word well and didn’t talk about the rest of the show. She allowed the segment on Hallmark Channel’s wedding registry pull to advertise Zola’s lesbian porn, and is only commented on when addressed directly by Robert DeNiro. Asked what the deal was with Trump’s hatred of Senator McCain, she said Trump felt “cheated” by her father. That was it She didn’t say a word.

Whether Democrats have the right to seek impeachment, or whether Republicans are wrong in proclaiming their intentions to absolve Trump before looking at the evidence, or if both or both things are not true, the fact of the matter is that the country is separated. While Democrats and their supporters are certain that Trump has committed incurable crimes, Republicans and their supporters are just as sure that he has not.

McCain’s voice in the picture is a lonely voice that reflects the reality that this impeachment is not receiving national support measures. It is not a misclassification to say that national enthusiasm for impeachment is not as great as Democrats want it to be.

McCain was trying to show that partisan rifts are inherently absurd, while Goldberg and Democrats are pretty frustrated. They can’t see how many people disagree. McCain can offer that perspective to her audience and her co-hosts. Apparently, that’s why she’s there. She is not there to talk, cut or stop talking about most of the show.

It’s a big discourse problem, where Democrats and Republicans find everything their opposition counterparts say or do to be completely disturbing and problematic. What McCain was trying to do was provide an insight that otherwise lacks The View. That’s why it’s there, to prevent the show from being an echo chamber. It’s a shame that her co-hosts were too entrenched in their personal views to let McCain do her job.

