As a “vigil” was being held in downtown Toronto for terrorist “heroes of Islam” Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraq’s paramilitary chief, many Iranian-Canadians brave. cold and hostile environment to talk about Canadian support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s terrorism and weakness.

Nasser Pool was alive with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and mocked him for praying in a mosque. “We do not need you to go to Iranian shops, Mr. Trudeau. Clear this sh * t. Clean up your mess.” He also accused pro-Iranian terrorist demonstrators who were being paid to keep watch.

He addressed pro-terrorist demonstrators and said, “Canadian people, my world is with boys. Please listen carefully. (Soleiman) is a terrorist. That man has killed thousands of young children in the streets of Tehran … These people they are supporters of terrorism … They are here by the Iranian government. A lot of money has been spent on this. Mr. Trudeau, open your eyes. “

Pool went on to say: “These are Pakistanis. From different countries. Not all of them are Iranians. Only the Iranians here are backers of the Iranian regime. This is organized, fully paid for by the Iranian regime for this demonstration to develops ”.

