Drone footage has captured what St. John’s looks like in the blizzard post. The province with no record breaking snowfall during Friday’s storm as certain areas even endured the worst snowstorm they have ever seen.

Some people have taken advantage of the situation and are enjoying the snow around.

My hometown is literally the #Newfoundland #StJohnsNL # snowmaggedon2020 h / t Maria Cherwick (fb) pic.twitter.com/lw2zcqWWYd

– Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) January 19, 2020

Many cars ended up completely buried and even some entrance gates were thrown inside.

Newfoundland checkout !!! 2020 #cbcnl #NTVNews # nlblizzard2020 # stormageddon2020 # pic.twitter.com/f8Dv5eTf2z

– Computer4Schools NL (@cfs_nl) January 18, 2020

Newfoundland Public Schools: “90 Minutes Delay” pic.twitter.com/qEMutF43V6

– Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 18, 2020

Many brave people had to work nonstop during the storm in order to keep those around them safe. Among them were firefighters, nurses and police.

Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John’s urged residents to remain patient as the city deals with the aftermath of the storm.

“You’re not forgetting. The first goal is for all roads to get their own intersection,” Breen said.

Let this photo sink.

These are Canadian firefighters in Newfoundland, responding to a call during a massive, standing and full-fledged beating on a night where they would already respond to an avalanche and even a Mayday call. # Respect

(@ IAFFLocal1075) pic.twitter.com/uN0F7f4fLO

– Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 18, 2020

Poor lady in Newfoundland pic.twitter.com/R1ddssFqUV

– Jim Richards Shwgram (@ JIMrichards1010) January 18, 2020

Evening outing # Snowmageddon2020

St. John, NL

lets_go_fogo pic.twitter.com/t2P8mQ5247

– Kelly Canuck (@KellyCanuckTO) January 18, 2020

WHAT STORM? @NTVNewsNL @EddieSheerr @FayeGrim @LeilaBeaudoin pic.twitter.com/yBqIgdqR0N

– julia (@ juliaducey3) January 18, 2020

