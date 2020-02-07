advertisement

Many members of the Trudeau group desperately tried to get the Prime Minister to approve the massive $ 20 billion Frontier Oil Sands Project. The mine would be located just north of Fort McMurray, Alberta and was run by Teck Resources Limited. There are many MPs who strongly oppose such approval as they had previously promised to operate under a more environmentally-minded government during their campaigns.

That approval meant the mine would operate for the next 41 years, covering more than 29,200 acres and producing nearly 260,000 barrels of bitumen daily according to the Huffington Post.

Voter layoffs were a common theme along the campaign trail as the Trudeau government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on two separate occasions. When candidates cited carbon tax and reduced methane emissions, they were often met with comments like, “Yeah, but you guys buy a pipeline.”

“If we’re really committed to the net-zero of, and science, the world, and our future and tackling climate change,” New York’s Beaches – Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada, “there’s no explanation sitting down here today about how this project fits within this commitment. So should it continue as it stands? I think it’s very easy. ”

“I think we have made significant commitments to achieve zero-to-zero by 2050,” he said. “I think we have made significant commitments to achieve our Paris climate commitments. … We have to meet them and my constituents demand that we meet them, and our grandchildren demand that we meet them.” Pontiac MP Will Amos.

Amos pleaded with his cabinet to have “respect for science, bear in mind the science of climate, bear in mind the science clearly set forth in the joint panel report”.

The Joint Review Panel released a report last year that found that the project would result in 7,000 jobs during its construction phase and 2,500 thereafter, as well as about $ 70 billion in taxes and royalties for all three levels. government. The downfall is that the project will have “significant adverse environmental effects” on wildlife, wetlands and old-growth forests. Some species in particular would be the Canadian lynx, the forest caribou and the Ronald Lake bison herd. There are also impacts on some indigenous groups and their land rights. The project will also make it very difficult to achieve the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

MP Jennifer O’Connell stated that the environment was the biggest concern in her riding and while she acknowledged the importance of economic growth she stated, “I just know that if we are going to be serious about climate change and hitting our emissions then that’s what we need to document [in] every project and whatever policy we consider as a government. ”

Don Lindsay, CEO of Teck Resources Limited, said in a press release that the company hoped to be carbon neutral by 2050 although he did not provide details on how such a goal could be achieved. He also noted that because of recent low energy prices the project may not be built at all, even with federal approval.

Some Liberal MPs are still undecided, such as John McKay who has been open about his uncertainty about the issue. “I’m sixteen and seven; I haven’t gotten around to that.”

MP Adam van Koeverden, of Milton, Ont., Said he did not want to comment on the Teck mine. “I’m listening with my ears and gathering as much information as I can,” he said.

Peter Schiefke said the cabinet would take “everything under consideration”. Schiefke is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change. “I think it’s a challenge, I think one of the things we have to do as a government, which we have promised Canadians, is to find that balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and the decision made by the cabinet will have to be the one who finds that balance. “

Schiefke says he will support the government whatever he decides. “I know they’ve all heard us and also looked at all the options on the table for making this decision.”

