If you’ve been online at any point in the past week, then you’ve likely heard of coronavirus. But how much do you know about it? After the millennium it will give you a quick breakdown of the top ten things you need to know.

1. Currently there are over 300 people infected with coronavirus

Coronavirus has over 300 confirmed infections in its short time in the newspapers. It has also been confirmed that the virus transmits from human to human, rather than from animals to humans, as many think.

2. The first case of a human being diagnosed was in Wuhan, China

Wuhan, the widespread capital of Central China’s Hubei province, is a shopping center separated by the Yangtze and Han rivers. It has a high population density, with an estimated population exceeding 11 million people. This is about one-third of Canada in a city in China.

3. Scientists believe it was transmitted from a seafood market in Wuhan

Although there is no definite way to identify where the split took place, a seafood market is suspected to be zero-point. Others could have contracted the virus without visiting the seafood market, however.

4. A coronavirus is similar to SARS and MERS. China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea all have coronavirus patients

The World Health Organization released a graph that gives a simple breakdown on how to avoid getting coronavirus.

5. It can be transmitted from person to person by touching or coughing

In some dense Asian countries, it is not uncommon to see citizens wearing white medical masks on their faces.

According to QZ, “The custom of wearing a face began in Japan during the early years of the 20th century, when a major flu pandemic killed between 20 and 40 million people around the world – more than died in World War I. outbreaks of disease in every inhabited continent, including Asia (where it destroyed India, leading to the deaths of a full 5% of the population). effective) of the disease in many parts of the world, until the epidemic finally faded in late 1919. “

6. His first case in the United States was confirmed on Tuesday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also expected to announce that the first case of the virus has been reported in Washington state, a federal source outside the CDC told CNN.

7. Six people have died so far

Officials warned that it is likely to spread in the coming days. All the victims were in Wuhan, the capital of the aforementioned central Hubei province of China.

8. The most common symptoms are cough, sore throat, fever, nosebleeds and in some cases pneumonia

Which makes the deadly disease difficult to initially identify, as these symptoms can be found in everything that starts with the common cold.

9. Children are the most infected and it is believed that everyone will be infected by a coronavirus at some point in their lives.

Of course, the virus varies in severity. Symptoms are usually mild to moderate and last for only a few days.

10. Scientists are currently working on a vaccine to fight the virus.

