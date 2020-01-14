advertisement

CBS Los Angeles gained footage of a house cat from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park fighting against a trio of coyotes who managed to get into the backyard. The cat’s owner, Maya Gurrin, was home at the time.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MVqA8Rs7AM [/ embed]

Gurrin told CBS, “My husband and I were watching a movie right here and all of a sudden we see this kind of shadow of a tail.”

She had never seen coyotes in the neighborhood before the incident.

“So we walk outside and all of a sudden we see three coyotes completely surrounding her,” she said.

Gurrin eventually ended up scaring the coyotes and leaving her cat inside. She later searched the footage from her security camera to discover that her cat had fought the three animals by itself.

The name of the fighting cat is Max. Gurrin says she is not entirely comfortable with having more outdoor Max and plans to build an enclosure so that the cat does not need to be kept indoors at all times.

“I couldn’t believe it. We’re still shocked, it was two days ago. We’re still shocked.” Gurrin said

“He’s always crazy.”

