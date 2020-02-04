advertisement

The internet has dubbed it “Speedo-man” after a video posted shows a man skiing on residential roads pulling out of a pickup truck. Zak Mousseau is the fashionable athlete who claims he was “upset” just that day.

Fernie, a ski town in the mountainous eastern Kootenays had a power outage on Feb. 1, and it was Mousseai and his friends who decided to make the most of a rainy day according to Vernon Info News.

The video shows Mousseau donating only a fasto and a pair of skis, sliding down wet roads.

“The roads were full of water and I just wanted to go to tear,” he said. “I was just thinking to myself: what would Vin Diesel do?” So I just channeled my inner Vin Diesel and obviously Speedo was the (proper) move. “

Mousseau used his friend’s vehicle to push him into city streets which were flooded due to recent high temperatures. Neighbors seemed to enjoy his antiques and one of them filmed the scene.

“It was mostly my idea,” Mousseau said. “It was just a stretch maybe like a block that you could skim puddles and we lapped it up. We probably did like six laps,” he said. “The whole road was out because everyone was in the same program. The power was out and they (were doing nothing).”

Mousseau was surprised to learn that the video went viral after being shared almost 9,000 times on Facebook and received by multiple media outlets.

“This is my Speedo stunt,” Muso said, adding that he would be happy to do it again. He seems to be enjoying his new viral fame, changing his handle on Instagram to “man_in_speedo”.

