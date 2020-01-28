advertisement

A busy rural road connecting Perthshire and Aberdeenshire was closed after trucks got stuck in the snow.

The Scots woke up to winter scenes Tuesday morning after heavy showers swept the country overnight.

© https://www.ski-glenshee.co.uk/

Glenshee Spittal this morning.

Police said the A93 road between Braemar and Perth was closed at the Spittal of Glenshee after the heavyweights got stuck in the snow.

Traffic would accumulate on the road.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place on Tayside and Fife until 11 a.m.

A statement from the Tayside Police Division reads: “The A93 road to the Spittal of Glenshee is currently closed due to heavy trucks stuck in the snow.

“The gritters are present but have trouble because of the traffic. Motorists are requested to avoid the area at this time. “

