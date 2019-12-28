advertisement

If you are planning to buy a new MacBook Air with Retina display, congratulations on your great new laptop … but we are sorry that you have to take out a second mortgage at your home to pay for it. Do you want an Apple laptop that is almost as powerful but costs less? View Amazon’s sale on the Apple MacBook Air now (13-inch, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD storage). I own one of these $ 1,000 laptops and I can assure you that the screen is still stunning despite the fact that the “Retina” brand has not been hit, and you can now get it on Amazon for just $ 699.95!

Here are the highlights of the product page:

Dual-core 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000, Model number A1466

Fast SSD storage

8 GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

SDXC port

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: mama_mia / Shutterstock

