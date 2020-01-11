advertisement

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – On the outside, Mill City and Evans Falls primary schools look like all other schools that are closed this weekend.

Inside they are cleaned up, with only a few reminders left that these were once rooms where students learned to read and write.

The two buildings are schools that the Tunkhannock Area School District closed last year after the restructuring of the schools in the district.

They tried to sell them in a closed bid earlier, but the board rejected the offer, so the board placed them in the auction block.

“We had a declining population of our students, and in this way all our students are together in one building,” explains Philip Farr, a member of the Tunkhannock Area School Board.

Since they closed the two schools, the district has since been paying the maintenance bill, which is not cheap.

“These are large buildings that we need to find the right buyers for. And so you just dig a little and start deciding how to put them on the market,” said Theresa Burke of Shamrock Auction Services.

The Burke Family has been running Shamrock Auction Services for 54 years. Theresa’s father Jerry has been doing this all his life and led the auction.

The Evans Falls building sold for $ 280,000 and the Mill City school for $ 110,000; both were purchased by the same buyer.

Not only is the property for sale, but also the items in the schools; A kitchen is offered to the buyer for $ 10,000.

“There is kitchen equipment, play equipment, of course, there are desks, risers, the library, which is really interesting,” Burke added.

Those items are still there for the taking and their details can be found on the Shamrock Auction Services website.

The sale of the two schools still has to be approved by the school board on Tuesday.

The buyers are from the Tunkhannock area and have not shared what their plans are for the former schools.

