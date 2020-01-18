advertisement

The lumber yard at Babine Forest Products, near Burns Lake, B.C. (File)

Closed mills, housing growth support a positive outlook for the timber industries

Financial analysts say cuts in Canadian production and a consumer-led recovery in housing starts in the US could mean better times for lumber and panel products this year.

In a research report, RBC analyst Paul Quinn estimates B.C. timber producers have permanently shut down mills that make up 18 percent of the province’s capacity, a move expected to help bring North American supply into line with demand and support price hikes.

It adds closure to three strandboard-driven mills, and part of it has removed about 9.5 percent of North American OSB capacity.

RBC predicts US housing startups will rise by about 2.5 percent this year to 1.3 million units, driven by strength in single-family homes, and will have further gains in raw material demand from adoption of “timber” methods that allow the construction of taller wooden buildings.

Meanwhile, CIBC analysts are also strong in the North American raw material sector, given that stronger housing starts this year and their estimate of a five percent drop in supply from last year.

In one report, they say they expect a strong spring sales season, with raw material prices and producer stock prices likely to rise.

“2019 was one of the worst years in memory for raw materials companies and OSB, with most reports of significant profit declines and seeing their value of capital deteriorate,” RBC Quinn noted.

“However, a number of positive developments have made us feel stronger.”

Canada Press

