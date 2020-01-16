advertisement

Becky G accumulates a negligible number of 23.6 million Followers on Instagram, And it’s up it-girls to like Georgina Rodriguezwho accumulates 15 million fans, or Irina Shayk, stays with 13.1 M of pendant,

However, it is far from it celebrity how Shakira, past the 60 million Fan, Rihannaexceed 78 m, or Jennifer Lopez, summing up 109m,

Also from the 125 million followers of Taylor Swiftfrom 138 s of Beyoncé, Not to mention Kim Kardashian and Kylie JennerWith 157 and 158 million Fans everyone Selena Gomez, Who is 165 million, or Ariana Grandethat is planted 171 M of pendant, Florida, at the 26is the woman most followed Instagram, just below Cristiano Ronaldo, with more than190 million followersand Instagram itself that outperforms 300 m,

Becky G floods the network

But there is little need for it Becky G so many millions of followers. The singer prefers to add them in reproductions or sold albums. For example with 1.6 billion views Sin Pijamawho plays along Natti Natashais one of the most viewed videos on the digital platform. And it is that her musical talent reaches all corners of the world.

As far as their sensuality, Becky G is considered one of the most impressive beauties of the international scene. And not only that, but also one of those who know best how to show off their charms and express this sensuality with maximum strength. Otherwise, attention is drawn to the following snapshot taken by a pendant in one of the reports dedicated to the singer, in which he appears in an extremely provocative position.

Becky G’s photo with open legs

Becky G Poses raise her leg while one of her dancers holds it, showing that she is wearing nothing but the stockings on the lower part of her body. There is a risk of kissing whoever is holding it. Without a doubt one of the most suggestive, provocative and sensual snapshots of the California singer.

