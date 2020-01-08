advertisement

The newly formulated fame of Angelina Jolie In the last few months after her separation from Brad Pitt, many images of the American actress’s past have returned to be in the spotlight.

In fact, one of her most iconic images, in which she seems to sit with open legs and a very provocative tone, was viral this week and as a result, she also received many criticisms of the actress.

And it is so that at the time the photo was taken it was not the same as it is now, and it seems that it is a bad sight now. At least this seems to be the case on social networks where comments such as “Close your legs!” Have been read. Surprising that the photo is already ten years old.

advertisement

She didn’t go to the Golden Globes

Despite having six children together Brad PittAngelina Jolie was the only one to miss the ceremony where the actor won the Best Supporting Actor award for her work Quentin Tarantino is last film.

There was Jennifer Aniston, expected by everyone, but also Christina Applegate and her fiance Gwyneth Paltrow, And Brad Pitt was one of the big stars in Hollywood in recent years.

Passion for knives

One of Angelina Jolie’s best kept secrets is her large knife collection. How many hundreds of them and their estimated value is over 20,000 euros.

This Angelina said: “It reminds you of the story; because there is something beautiful and traditional in them. Every country has different knives and weapons, and that’s why I started collecting them. ”

advertisement