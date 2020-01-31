advertisement

Two satellites approached the collision in orbit on Wednesday, highlighting the potential danger from debris in space. The dilapidated spacecraft Poppy VII-B and IRAS were approaching closest at 23:39 UTC high above the US state of Pennsylvania – probably within a radius of 47 meters. If there had been a collision, this would have left a field of debris in orbit around the earth.

There was only a random collision between two intact satellites in different orbits. This happened eleven years ago when a satellite that was operational at the time was involved in the iridium communication network and a Russian communication satellite that was no longer functioning. In contrast, both satellites that were involved in the near miss on Wednesday had been inactive for at least 36 years.

Poppy VII-B is a military satellite that was launched by the United States in the 1960s and weighs approximately 83 kilograms. The infrared astronomical satellite (IRAS) is a retired scientific satellite that carried out the first infrared astronomical all-sky survey in 1983. It had a mass of 1,073 kilograms at the start.

advertisement

The close proximity between the two satellites occurred approximately 900 kilometers (559 miles, 486 nautical miles) above the United States near the city of Pittsburgh. If there had been a collision, it would not have endangered anyone on the ground. Preservation of momentum means that debris would have spread in orbit, and even if fragments had re-entered the atmosphere, they would have burned themselves before approaching the ground. If the satellites had collided, the greatest impact would have been an increase in the number of small debris in orbit, which would have slightly increased the risk of damage to other satellites from subsequent collisions.

@ 18SPCS confirmed that the two inactive satellites (IRSA & GGSE-4) crossed without incident. 18. SPCS monitors 24/7/365 space debris and sends connection notifications to all nations every day to support the safety of space flights. #KeepSpaceSafe pic.twitter.com/vijr6KH7hC

– US Space Command (@US_SpaceCom), January 30, 2020

From time to time satellites are involved in collisions. As a rule, however, these are either tiny pieces of debris that damage satellites but cannot necessarily destroy them, or satellite pairs that were intentionally operated in the immediate vicinity and came into contact unplanned. Most anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) also rely on collisions, either between two spacecraft in different orbits, or a orbiting satellite and a suborbital interceptor.

Antisatellite tests are generally not considered collisions, but deliberate kills. However, they contribute to the same orbital waste problem that causes and results in collisions. China, the United States and India have conducted anti-satellite testing for the past fifteen years. China’s 2007 test, when the Fengyun-1C weather satellite was launched, is the largest source of debris in orbit to date with thousands of fragments.

The only previous collision with intact satellites that happened to come together was on February 11, 2009. The satellites involved were the Russian communication satellite Kosmos 2251, launched in 1993, and the spacecraft Iridium 33, launched in 1997 for the US operator Iridium. These satellites were much smaller in size than the two that were approaching on Wednesday. Kosmos 2251 weighed approximately 800 kg and Iridium 33 weighed approximately 689 kg. The 2009 collision is the second worst cause of orbit debris after the Chinese ASAT test.

There have been several cases where low relative speed satellites collided in the same orbit – for example, in rendezvous and docking operations. The best known example is the collision of the Progress M-34 logistics spacecraft with the Mir space station in June 1997, during which a manual docking technique was demonstrated. While the collision did significant damage to me, it didn’t form the same debris cloud that can result from high-speed collisions.

Debris in Earth’s orbit poses a risk to other satellites, since even a small fragment can cause significant damage at orbital velocity closing speeds – especially if it hits a sensitive area of ​​a spacecraft like an instrument.

The effects of micrometeorids / orbital waste (MMOD), which may be natural or artificial in origin, have been observed in unmanned satellite and crew missions, including the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. If possible, an operational spacecraft is maneuvered to avoid approaching other satellites or known large pieces of debris when the likelihood of an impact is low.

The near-accident on Wednesday concerned two long-standing satellites: Poppy VII-B, a U.S. military satellite from the 1960s, and the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS), which was part of a multinational science mission led by NASA in the 1980s , Since none of the satellites worked, it would not have been possible to avoid the possible effects.

Ironically, space travel for the two satellites, which were on the verge of a collision on Wednesday, began at the same location on the Earth’s surface, forcing the Space Launch Complex 2 (SLC-2W) at Vandenberg Air Base, California.

Poppy VII-B is the older of the two satellites, launched by the last Thor SLV-2 Agena-D rocket – the last version of the Thor-Agena that did not use solid rockets – as part of a multi-satellite launch on May 31, 1967. The Satellite was part of Program C, a partnership between the National Reconnaissance Office (NGO) and the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) to build ELINT (Electronic Signals Intelligence) satellites based on the NRL’s previous Galactic Radiation and Background build (GRAB) missions. The project, also known as “Poppy” or “Dyno”, was classified until it was recognized by the NGO in 2005.

The Poppy program was originally intended to focus on a collection of signals from Soviet radar systems and to help locate the country’s air defense. After the first launches, the Poppy satellites began to launch in groups of two or three people, which allowed them to triangulate the origin of the radio sources. Poppy VII-B was part of a trio with the Poppy VII-C and VII-D satellites; Poppy VII-A, which was built according to an earlier design, was also fired with the same rocket.

As Poppy continued, she focused more on detecting and tracking ships based on their radio signals. The project later developed into White Cloud or Parcae, the first generation of the Naval Ocean Surveillance Satellite (NOSS), a marine signaling utility operated by the NGO that continues to this day.

In addition to his intelligence role, Poppy VII-B contributed to Gravity Gradient Stabilization Experiment 4 (GGSE-4). This was the fourth in a series of five experiments performed on board Poppy satellites to test techniques for maintaining the attitude of the spacecraft using Earth’s gravitational field. Unlike Poppy, the GGSE project was not classified, so the name GGSE-4 was used for the entire satellite before Poppy was declassified. Poppy VII-B is also known by Naval Research Laboratory’s payload number NRL PL-152.

The Poppy VII-B satellite has a 12-sided, approximately egg-shaped shape, which the NGO calls “multifaceted”. The electricity came from solar panels that were mounted on the surface. The spaceship measures approximately 69 centimeters in diameter and weighed 83 kilograms. Due to the secondary mission of investigating the stabilization of the gravity gradient, a boom could have been used that would have increased its cross-section. The length of the satellite service remains classified. However, it was dead long before the connection with IRAS on Wednesday.

IRAS was designed as a partnership between NASA, the Dutch Aerospace Program Agency (NIVR) and the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Research Council (SERC).

It was one of the most important space telescope missions of its time: During a ten-month mission, it was the first satellite to carry out an all-sky measurement at infrared wavelengths. IRAS observed over 96% of the sky and characterized over a quarter million infrared light sources in the cosmos. IRAS was used not only to conduct the survey, but also to observe specific objects or sky fields, using longer exposure times to capture the targets more precisely.

A Delta 3910 rocket carried IRAS on January 26, 1983 – January 25, at the launch site – in a mission that also included Plasma Interaction Experiment 2 (PIX-2), a package that remained attached to the upper stage of the Delta rocket. Shortly after the start, the IRAS separated into a near-Earth orbit.

With a length of 3.60 meters and a diameter of 2.05 meters, the IRAS satellite is much larger than Poppy VII-B. The solar module, which was used by the satellite body for power supply during operation, has a span of 3.24 meters. IRAS had a mass of 1,073 kilograms (2,366 pounds) at the start, although this would have decreased because the consumables would have been used up during its use.

The life of the IRAS satellite was limited by the supply of coolant. To observe at deep infrared wavelengths, the optics of satellite-based telescopes must be kept at cryogenic temperatures. IRAS had a cryostat with 73 kg of liquid helium with it, which evaporated and helped to cool the instruments. This enabled the telescope’s mirrors to be kept at around 4 Kelvin (-269 degrees Celsius), while the focal plane was cooled to 3 Kelvin (-270 degrees Celsius).

On November 21, 1983, IRAS ran out of liquid helium and was unable to continue infrared observation. The satellite was shut down shortly afterwards. Since there were no procedures to desorb the spaceship, typical of a mission of its time, the spaceship was in orbit and naturally decayed over time.

A copy of the satellite catalog maintained by Jonathan McDowell shows that Poppy VII-B’s original orbit on July 4, 1967, at an incline of 70.0 degrees, was approximately 915 by 926 kilometers (569 x 575 miles, 494 x 500 nautical miles). In contrast, IRAS was in an orbit of 893 by 911 kilometers (555 x 566 miles, 482 x 492 nautical miles) with an inclination of 99.1 degrees when it was in operation on March 4, 1983. By January 29, 2020, Poppy’s orbit had decreased to 902 kilometers (560 x 570 miles, 487 x 495 nautical miles) by 917, while IRAS was measured in an orbit of 886 x 912 kilometers (551 x 567 miles, 478 x 492 nautical miles) ,

While the conjunction on Wednesday comprised two old satellites that had been in orbit for many years and ultimately passed without incident, it shows the growing problem of debris in near-Earth orbit. Many defective satellites were simply left in orbit – either due to a lack of means to desorb them or due to errors that prevented this from being done. The upper levels of the missiles that they place there – especially those with solid fuels or older designs that are unable to restart a deorbit maneuver – also remain in space.

In recent years, the proliferation of several small satellites – such as CubeSats for scientific or commercial research purposes and large constellations of low-orbit communications satellites – has increased concerns about congestion overload, and although most responsible operators have effective long-term mitigation plans – Debris – either by operating in low enough orbits for the spaceship to disintegrate quickly, or by developing active and passive techniques to desorb it – and a larger number of satellites always increase the likelihood of collisions.

The potential collision of Poppy VII-B and IRAS clarified the danger posed by these large objects, but the cloud of smaller debris that they could have produced would have been more dangerous for future satellite operations. Smaller objects are naturally more difficult to track and identify, which prevents warnings from being generated for operators of active satellites. At orbital speed, tiny objects can cause great damage. Ultimately, the space surrounding the earth is still very large, so additional debris from a single collision would not in itself pose a significantly increased risk. Over time, however, the debris would have spread to a range of altitudes that were popular for earth observation and scientific missions.

Last update before approach: 47 meters predicted short distance with larger lateral distance. The next scheduled radar crossings for both objects are approximately two hours after the event. pic.twitter.com/Y07Rh9dR26

– LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space), January 29, 2020

Many satellites in sun-synchronous orbits (SSO) operate at altitudes between 600 and 900 kilometers. Spaceships use these orbits to ensure that they fly over points on the earth’s surface at the same time of day, relative to the position of the sun. This is useful to ensure that images of the surface are taken at the same lighting angle, or to make weather forecasts at the same time each day. Small satellite missions were also used as secondary payloads in SSO launches in orbits close to the sun.

Scientists fear that the increasing presence of deposits in orbit could lead to an event known as the ablation cascade or Kessler syndrome. This is a worst-case scenario in which debris caused by a collision can trigger a chain of subsequent collisions and ultimately leave so much debris in orbit that satellite operation becomes impossible. However, this is not an immediate threat. The events on Wednesday make it clear that the threat must be addressed sooner rather than later.

Space scientists are already addressing the debris problem by both ensuring adequate end-of-life plans for new satellites at launch and looking for ways to capture and safely dispose of debris that is already in orbit. In both the United States and the European Union, regulations stipulate that newly launched spacecraft and upper stages will either end their missions in designated orbits, be salvaged or de-absorbed, or be left in an orbit from which they are natural within a maximum of 30 seconds decay 25 years. In 2007, these criteria were adopted by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) as ISO-24113. However, there is currently no enforceable international law or satellite waste contract.

A number of CubeSat missions in recent years have tested operational devices, such as sails, that are designed to accelerate the natural disintegration of the orbit once the satellite has completed its mission. Other satellites with active propulsion systems may have sufficient reserve propellants for deorbit combustion to ensure that they are released back into the atmosphere at a specific location – for example in an uninhabited region of the southern Pacific Ocean that has become known as a cemetery for spaceships. In some cases, a spacecraft that cannot fully desorb can still lower its orbit and rely on greater drag at lower altitudes to decay faster.

Disposal of spacecraft at the end of its life depends on the satellite remaining under control at the end of its mission. In the event of a sudden outage, it may not be possible to implement these plans.

Upper stages are also being disposed of increasingly safely. Many rockets that launch into near-Earth orbits with restartable upper stages will plan an additional fire after the spacecraft is separated to desorb the upper stage. This may not be possible on higher orbit launches if more rocket power is needed to inject the satellite and the increased orbital speed may make deorbit burning less practical. In some cases, instead of desorbing the upper tier from these missions, the tier was raised to escape speed and sent away from Earth where it cannot pose a threat to other spacecraft. Even if this is not possible, operators often try to vent or empty the remaining propellant to reduce the risk of an explosion later.

The advent of fully reusable missiles like Starship, which is currently being developed by SpaceX, will also help reduce the debris in orbit as companies have economic reasons to ensure that parts of their missiles do not remain in orbit.

In 2018, the University of Surrey started RemoveDEBRIS, a CubeSat experiment that was transported to the International Space Station and later put into orbit. The satellite demonstrated techniques for actively removing debris from orbit, releasing a target sub-satellite, and deploying a network to capture it.

In a second experiment, a harpoon was tested that could also be used to capture a debris. At the end of the mission, RemoveDEBRIS should extend a towing sail to accelerate its own decay from orbit. However, this could not be provided. Although the last part of the test failed, RemoveDEBRIS demonstrated techniques that could form the backbone of future efforts to remove large debris from orbit before a collision can occur.

It is fortunate that the close connection between Poppy VII-B and IRAS did not lead to a collision, but it shows how important it is to use space sustainably. While collisions from satellites are still exceptionally rare, it is important to remember that they can also occur in the past.

All organizations that launch or operate satellites must take responsibility for the hardware that puts them in orbit and ensure that they do not pose a future hazard even after use has ended.

advertisement