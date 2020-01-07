advertisement

MOOSIC, Pa. – A national chain of portrait studios closed its store after the new year, so that many paying customers remained high and dry.

Like many mothers, Wilkes-Barre’s Sara Dobrosky has told the lives of her children every vacation.

“Even the first baby photos of my daughter were taken there, then we have Easter,” Dobrosky said.

advertisement

But last December it passed quickly, so she took her 4-year-old twins to take their Christmas photos on December 29 at Portrait Innovations in the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic. She expected to collect the evidence after the New Year.

“I went back Thursday, the next business day, and they weren’t open. I assumed it might be lunch break or something. And last Saturday I went back and they were gone, wiped out, nothing there.”

When we visited, the place was deserted. We could see photo orders at the reception ready to be picked up, but the place was closed.

According to news reports from all over the country, all Portrait Innovations locations continued to look like this at Shoppes at Montage. The website and Facebook page are closed and if you call the headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the line is dead.

“It’s not the money, I don’t know where my child’s photos are. I don’t know if they end up in a landfill, I don’t know if they end up in someone’s hands when they go into storage for whom know how many years. I just want the photos of my child, that’s what it’s all about, their photos, “Dobrosky said.

Dobrosky says she has called more than 70 portrait innovations across the country to find someone to talk to, but without success.

“I just want someone to tell me that there is a possibility that I get the photos I paid for and that everyone gets the items they paid for.”

As for the twins, Dobrosky says she will just wait for the next vacation to have their photos taken again.

41.353413

-75.738248

.

advertisement