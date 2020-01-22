advertisement

When Jeanine Cummins wrote American Dirt in 2017, a migrant died every 21 hours on the U.S.-Mexico border. In the same year worldwide, a migrant died every 90 minutes in the Mediterranean, in Central America, in the Horn of Africa. Today, three years later, all you have to do is scan the paperwork to find stories about “32 Libyans” saved in the Mediterranean, “60 migrants” intercepted in the English Channel, or “57,000 asylum seekers” arriving Trials in Mexican border towns are waiting. “But statistics cannot summon individual people,” says Cummins. “I wrote American Dirt because I wanted to access the human story behind the headlines.”

My God, this book shakes the statistics out of you. It starts with a shot – “One of the very first bullets comes through the open window above the toilet where Luca is” – and doesn’t go away. It puts you in the middle of horror and keeps your eyes open. It appears in late January and may be the first book that some people read this year. It could also be the best.

