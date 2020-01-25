advertisement

The “work-in-progress” clippers have recently done everything possible to alleviate the concerns about their cooperation. They won Friday for the fifth time in six games and the third time in four games on the street.

With a victory Sunday in Orlando (3:00 p.m., Fox Sports Prime Ticket) Doc Rivers’ team would return to LA – where they will end their Grammy trip with a “road” game against the Lakers on Tuesday at the Staples Center – with a 4th -1 record on their swing through the southeastern United States.

Eliminate the only mistake the team has had on the pitch lately (a 21-point advantage in losing to the bottom Atlanta Hawks who did without All-Star Trae Young). In a report highlighting Montrezl Harell’s comments after an ugly defeat against Memphis on January 4, the athlete’s headline criticism of team chemistry is subtracted.

The Clippers had a good week.

All of Lou Williams’ teammates attended his inauguration ceremony at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia, which Rivers considered “really cool.”

“It was voluntary,” Rivers told Miami reporters. “It was not mandatory. We had two team buses; one for boys to go to Lou and the other to go to the airport. And everyone got on the first bus. ”

Among them was Kawhi Leonard, who was awarded Western Conference Player of the Week for the seventh time in his career and was awarded the Clipper and All-Star starter for the fourth time.

On Friday, when Clippers won 122–117 against the Miami Heat, he set a personal record by darkening 30 points in his seventh consecutive game while scoring the first triple double (33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) nine years of career.

In a postgame interview on ESPN, Leonard said he was not impressed by reports that analyzed the chemistry of the clippers: “It doesn’t matter,” he said. “You don’t know what’s going on in the crowd.”

You know what happened in the dressing room on Friday, when the Moreno Valley product owed its last milestone. On the team’s Twitter account, the clippers published a video in which Leonard took the Rivers game ball, slipped it over his head for a moment, and grinned before saying to his teammates, “It’s up to you.” You took all the pictures. That is all that is a triple double. ”

Williams called the all-star striker “selfless” and Rivers described the team as “selfless” after Leonard’s 10 assists contributed to the season’s total of 33, which resulted in just nine sales.

“We were all connected,” said security guard Landry Shamet, who has averaged 14.8 points in 47% shots in the last six games (42.9% of them from 3 points range). “We all moved on a string.”

CLIPPERS AT MAGIC

When: 3 pm. Sunday

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Fox Sports Prime ticket

