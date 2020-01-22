advertisement

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks brought back a big man but lost another Tuesday evening. Ultimately, they could no longer restrict the MVP of the current final.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3 points too late and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 points for the fourth time in a row on Tuesday night.

Dallas ended a series of four victories and, more importantly, lost a key piece in the center of Dwight Powell when they retrieved Kristaps Porzingis.

Powell suffered a non-contact right hamstring injury in the first quarter, and although he will do an MRI on Wednesday, the team fears a worst-case scenario.

“People like him define the culture we want here,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “It won’t get much harder if that’s what we’re afraid of.”

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. In the second half, he scored 24 points to convince the Mavericks after having left double digits from the end of the second quarter to most of the third.

Shamet helped the clippers take the game late in the fourth quarter. His 3 from the left wing give Los Angeles a 100-98 lead by playing 2:48. Montrezl Harrell added two free throws, then Shamet sunk three more directly and increased the clippers by seven. He finished with 18 points.

“We just found a way to win,” said Shamet. “We loved keeping the whole game in the lead, but it won’t be that way.” It’s been a long season. We have to find different ways to win tonight. “

Leonard added 11 in the fourth quarter, including his only 3 in the game at 1:15, which brought the Clippers up to 108-100.

But Dallas recovered when Doncic hit a 3 and Maxi Kleber a dunk. After sales of Clippers, Tim Hardaway Jr.’s 3 turn potential to turn. JaMychal Green awarded two free throws to LA, but then Doncic awarded two – the second on purpose – and Leonard sealed it with two free throws.

Gaerner injury

Powell went down when he tried to drive towards the basket, but his right leg gave way. He fell to the floor and immediately hit the floor in pain. He was helped into the dressing room, where he did not strain his right leg.

Powell’s teammate J.J. Barea, who had torn his right Achilles tendon last season, was upset when Powell was taken off the pitch.

Powell scored an average of almost 10 points per game in 39 games before injury. Without Porzingis, Powell scored 13 points in 10 games on 71% of the shots.

After Powell’s retirement, Dallas received 16 valuable minutes from former clipper Boban Marjanovic, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. His 6:23 turnaround hook ended at 90 when he rallied 14 points back in the second half.

KP RETURNS

Porzingis scored 10 points on 4v17 on his return after missing 10 games with right knee pain. He added nine rebounds, but blamed himself for losing the Mavericks after the game.

“If I had played a little better, we would have won the game,” said Porzingis. “This loss is mine. That’s how I feel. I know this is my first game, but I have high expectations for myself and am disappointed that I couldn’t shoot the ball any better. “

LEONARD INCREASES

With teammate Paul George in the last six games, Leonard has an average of 36 and at least 30 in each game.

“We watched films together and saw what mistakes we made,” said Leonard. “So everyone just gives the effort of their mind and body, wants to keep up, take part in competitions and just be a better basketball team.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: George missed his sixth consecutive game with a left Achilles tendon strain. … G Patrick Beverley left the company with a groin injury in the second quarter and did not return. … F Maurice Harkless returned after missing a game with an aching back.

Mavericks: The Clippers ended a five-time Mavericks winning streak on November 26.

NEXT

Clippers: Wednesday in Atlanta.

Mavericks: Thursday in Portland.

