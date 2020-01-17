advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Time will tell if the Clippers really went around the corner, but they have certainly gained momentum with light home wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic last week.

In the last two games, the clippers clicked anyway. They shot 50.8 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from the 3-point range and scored a total of 250 points with a net rating of plus 26.1.

In the last 13 games – a somewhat flattering result of 7 wins and 6 losses, which at least temporarily indicated that Clippers’ chances of hosting a playoff series could be compromised – they averaged only 115.4 points. They shot 47.4 off the ground and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. Your net valuation in this range: an inconspicuous plus of 2.7.

The difference? Improved chemistry, of course, a few productive shootaround sessions, and perhaps most of all, extra screen time.

“We watched more films,” said security guard Lou Williams. “We saw a bit more films than usual with the players and we got a better understanding of how we can be better for each other. I think that did us a good thing.”

According to Center Ivica Zubac, teammates who watch feature films generally stay on the same page.

“It’s not unusual, but it doesn’t happen often,” said Zubac after Orlando won 122:95 on Thursday. “We came back to it because we had a hard time and left our game, our way of playing, behind us.

“It is very important for us players to watch the game together and see what we can do wrong and where we can improve. We have to hold everyone accountable and tell them what to do in certain games.” So when we’re out on the pitch and that happens, we get it right.

“We have people on the team who hold everyone accountable and everyone will admit when they make a mistake. We work together and talk about it to solve the problem. It’s great if you can tell everyone what you think whether you make a mistake or where you made a mistake and they will say, “Yes, I have you. Let’s do it like this. “That’s how it should be.”

These conversations were not uncomfortable at all, insisted the second-year security guard, Landry Shamet. Not if there is mutual respect and a common purpose.

“When everyone is on the same page, it’s easy,” said Shamet. “You know where everyone comes from. Obviously we are frustrated and upset and nobody enjoys losing games that we shouldn’t lose and losing the wrong way. It’s one thing if you play and lose properly, but if you don’t play properly, you feel that this is frustrating.

“Of course, these discussions have to be held. But if you know that it comes from the right place as we try to do better, it is not difficult to have it. You come from the right place. ”

And the information that is exchanged is invaluable, said Kawhi Leonard, who had the ultimate goal in mind: “Championship teams, they’re smart and they’re on a string. The basketball IQ has to be at a high level to win to be able to. ”

In the near future, the clippers’ challenge will be to keep their spirited game outside of the Staples Center alive. They pack a 10-9 road record for the six Grammy Trip games that start in New Orleans on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ABC) and end in LA on January 28 and are hosted by the Lakers.

“We have to keep playing on the street,” said Zubac. “We didn’t play well on the street and we have to start winning street games. This road trip will be a great test for us.”

