advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Add Doc Rivers to the crowded Happy For Markelle Fultz Club.

“I’m just really happy for him,” said the Clippers coach before his squad faced Fultz ‘Orlando Magic at the Staples Center on Thursday night. “I don’t want to be too happy for him tonight – but it was fun watching him (Wednesday).”

advertisement

On Wednesday, Fultz was the hero of the Shorthanded Magic. He ended his second career with a triple doubles (21 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds) and defeated the Lakers at the Staples Center with an unlikely win, giving LeBron and Co. their first loss against a team with a record under 500 this season.

The Lakers did not take the easy way after a 21-point deficit and a four-point lead in the fourth quarter – when Fultz scored six points against 3-on-4 and four assists.

It was the kind of achievement that could have been imagined when the 76ers designed it as No. 1 overall in 2017.

And it was the kind of performance that hardly anyone would have imagined in the two seasons he spent in Philadelphia, when a confusing nerve condition on the neck and shoulder destroyed his jump shot and put his future in doubt.

“It was huge, a huge milestone,” Fultz told reporters Wednesday night after defeating the Lakers. “I think it just shows that I am number 1. I let my game speak.”

That is indeed the case, said Orlando trainer Steve Clifford of Fultz, who is only 21.

“He works; he’s a regressor,” said Clifford. “The younger players in our league are getting more and more demanding because they are younger and less experienced, and let’s say that most of the younger players you have in the league did a good college job 10 years ago.”

“Now there are a lot of people who honestly didn’t even play well, you know, except in the AAU, and yet they want to be treated as if they did. He is the opposite of it. He understands that the NBA is about making sure you get what you deserve. ”

The Clippers’ guard, Rodney McGruder, watched Fultz go to work on Wednesday, just as he – and the rest of the NBA – watched the former Washington star shuffle his first two professional seasons.

“He looked good last night, and that’s just a testament to his work ethic and confidence in himself and his surroundings. They keep him updated on the tough times in Philly,” said McGruder. “It’s everyone’s turn to try to overcome something. I am happy that he is successful.”

Just not too much success on Thursday.

PAUL GEORGE TRAVELS

Although striker Paul George missed his fourth consecutive game on Thursday with a thigh strain he suffered in training on January 8, Rivers said the Clippers star would be expected to join the team on his six-game journey becomes. The excursion starts in New Orleans on Saturday and ends on January 28th at the Staples Center when they are the “visitors” against the Lakers.

“He’s on his way,” said Rivers, who had little more to report than George, who shot in the shootaround session on Thursday morning.

The Clippers are 9-6 without George in the lineup. George, who averaged 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, also missed the first eleven games when he finished rehab after out of season shoulder surgery.

advertisement