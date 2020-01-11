advertisement

LOS ANGELES – After four days off, the Los Angeles Clippers looked more rusted than rested in the first three quarters of their game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Then they were able to shift into gear just in time.

Kawhi Leonard scored 10 of his 36 points in the last 12 minutes when the Clippers had a 109-100 win at the start of the fourth quarter after a 10-point deficit.

“We have invested so much energy and material in the past two days that I felt like we were trying to do the right thing instead of just playing,” said Lou Williams, who added 21 points. “We started to play more freely and openly. Our energy has increased, we have taken a few breaks and the pace has increased. “

The Warriors had an 83:73 lead in the last 12 minutes, before Los Angeles made a 14-2 run in the first three minutes to gain an 87:85 lead. Montrezl Harrell ended the rally with seven of his eleven points.

Eric Paschall’s jumper bound it at 87 before Williams struck a fadeway 3 hand at 6:56 to finally give the Clippers the lead. Leonard set an exclamation point for the win when he improved by six points with a 1:16 minute lead over LA and took two wins in a row against Golden State for the first time since 2011.

Leonard also had nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. He is the first Clippers player to have had at least 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in one game since Ron Harper in 1994.

“We took care of the ball in the fourth quarter,” said Leonard. “I feel like they shot early and did a good job of tracking their offense. In the fourth we were able to fire shots. “

The clippers shot only 25% from beyond the bow (8 out of 32) and made 17 sales in the first three quarters, but were 3 out of 7 with 3 pointers and made only two sales in the fourth.

“They just overwhelmed us,” said Steve Kerr, Golden State coach. “Kawhi and Lou Williams both left, Harrell left and we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. We just couldn’t keep up with them on the fourth round.”

Rivers don’t panic over Clippers’ slow starts, but he realizes that this could be a problem in the long run.

“There is not much we can do about it today. Playing in April or May will hurt us,” he said.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman scored 17 goals for Golden State, who lost their last seven, and Alec Burks added 16.

The Warriors had a 53-48 lead at half-time. It was pegged at 37 when Spellman sank a pair of 3 hands during a 9-2 Golden State Run.

It was a 58 point tie at the beginning of the third quarter when the Warriors took control with a 12: 4 run that included six Burks points. They would widen their lead to 10 by the end of the third,

STRONG START

Spellman started out as a member of the Warriors for the first time, scoring half of his 3-point goals (4 out of 8). He started eleven games as a rookie with Atlanta last season, but was happy about the opportunity on Friday evening.

“This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. My confidence has returned and I just wanted to let off steam a little,” he said.

Spellman has an average of 7.7 points this season, but this was his fifth consecutive double-digit game.

BANK DUO

Williams had eight templates. This is his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points and five bank templates, which is the third longest such streak in NBA history.

Harrell’s 11 points and 10 rebounds give him the sixth double from the bench this season, which is equivalent to the first in the league.

TIP INS

Warrior: Golden State was 8 out of 39 at 3-pointers. This is the sixth time this season that he shot below 21% from a distance. That’s already most of the games in Kerr’s six seasons as a coach. … Paschall had 12 points and Damion Lee added 10. … Burks was 9 out of 9 points off the line and extended his free-throw series to 35, which is a career high. Its previous high was 23 in 2017.

Clippers: F Paul George did not play during Wednesday’s training after straining his left Achilles tendon. It is the second game of the last three games that he missed due to problems with the Achilles tendon. Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double double this season. Ivica Zubac recovered for the 900th time in the first quarter.

NEXT

Warriors: Travel to Memphis on Sunday. They split the first two games of the season against the grizzlies.

Clippers: Travel to Denver for the first of three games on Sunday. The nuggets used three out of four last year.

