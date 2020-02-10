advertisement

It wasn’t until another trading period expired, but on Tuesday, the Clippers Tobias Harris and his Philadelphia 76ers meet with Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic for Landry Shamet and other assets for the first time since graduation, as the trading period was approaching February.

Harris, who averaged 19.1 points per game this season, was one of six players who did a mid-season overhaul that helped the Clippers pair up the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George superstar pairing last season landed.

The Clippers (37-16) were also active this season as of the cut-off date and scored 19.6 points per game in a three-team deal with Moe Harkless (to the Knicks) and Jerome Robinson (to the Knicks). to the Washington Wizards).

Morris made a successful Clippers debut with 10 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes in Cleveland on Sunday, while his new squad gave the Cavaliers the hardest home defeat in franchise history with 133: 92.

The Clippers missed a whiplash injury to their fans this weekend, considering that they scored the most in franchise history with up to 45 points on Sunday and for the ninth time this season with 130 or more points. Check out the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

In this defeat of 142: 115, a fighting T-Wolves team (16:25) achieved a franchise high of 81 points in the first half and achieved a franchise high of 26 with 59.1 percent (26 of 44) shots 3 points while recording 50 percent or better in NBA history than most 3s.

It was a setback that was symptomatic of several clippers’ missteps this season, as team members admitted: sometimes they don’t play with enough energy to counter an opponent’s best shot. They do it more often.

“It’s more about us,” said George last week before the Clippers started their current road trip with four games ending Thursday against the 76ers (33-21) and the Boston Celtics (37-15).

“We’ve had some losses from teams that we shouldn’t have,” George continued. “And that is all up to us, our preparation, our willingness to take this opponent seriously. I think we have gotten better with it. We still have a few problems along the way, but here too it’s mainly about it. We have to be able to maintain focus, whether we’re playing the best teams or the bottom teams, we have to be ready to play. ”

Morris, the team’s new addition, said he intends to help.

“In this team, my focus is on promoting this intensity and long-serving leadership,” Morris said in his interview on Sunday. “At this point, I’m not too worried about scoring or hitting 3s.” Playoff time, level rises and I’m preparing for it. ”

TEAM USA FINALISTS

George, Leonard and Montrezl Harrell are among the 44 finalists who represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This has been approved by the US basketball board and announced on Monday by the US basketball team.

The 12-man team of the 2020 US Olympic Men who will take part in the Summer Games from July 24th to August 24th. 9, will be announced later this year.

As Leonard said – a 2016 gold medalist who broke a cruel right leg at a 2014 US basketball showcase – said he would welcome another opportunity to represent the United States.

“As long as I am healthy and at this point, I will be there. I want to be part of this group,” said George at Clippers Media Day.

BEVERLEY OUT

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will miss his third game in a row on Tuesday due to an aching right groin area. The clippers are 7-6 in games he missed.

CLIPPERS vs. 76ers

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV: TNT, Fox Sports Prime ticket

Effort, intensity, leadership.

@ MookMorris2 after the win. pic.twitter.com/3JzIKRIxBX

– LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 10, 2020

