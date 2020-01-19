advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A well-known team remained one of the Philippines’ most popular teams in the NBA, according to official data from the country’s league office.

According to the NBA Philippines, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the five most watched teams in the NBA League Pass.

The Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat were the five teams that Filipinos loved to see from December 2019.

However, the Clippers saw the largest increase in viewers, with an increase in total minutes of 116 percent compared to the previous year, which was recorded until December for the 2019-20 season.

This sudden surge in viewership is due to the team adding MVP caliber Kawhi Leonard and Paul George players at the start of the season.

Overall, the Philippines is the No. 3 country in terms of number of subscribers and the No. 2 nation in the Asia-Pacific region.

By December 2019, subscribers to the NBA League Pass in the Philippines had increased by 53 percent – the highest growth rate for subscribers in the 2019-20 season.

The NBA Christmas Day schedule saw a 71% year-over-year increase in visitors, an annual 130% increase in minutes and a 125% increase in minutes.

Of the five games on Christmas Day, the Clippers’ win against the Lakers was the most watched, which resulted in a 180% increase in minutes, and the number of hits for the previously most watched Christmas Day game – Lakers against the Golden State Warriors in 2018 ,

