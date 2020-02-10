advertisement

CLEVELAND – The presence of Andre Drummond started the night with optimism for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This positive feeling was quickly wiped out by a 133-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cavaliers’ worst home loss in franchise history.

“Tonight was pretty ugly, so first show them what you’re doing worst and you can only go up there,” said Kevin Love.

Drummond started its first game with Cleveland after it was acquired by Detroit at the close of trading. He scored 19 points, had 14 rebounds and even hit a pair of 3 points in 29 minutes.

Drummond’s numbers were far from enough when the Clippers went from wire to wire without star striker Kawhi Leonard. Cleveland’s previous worst was a 39 point loss against Chicago in 2012.

Lou Williams scored 25 points, Paul George had 22 and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with the Clippers.

Los Angeles’ biggest lead in the fourth quarter was 45 points after coach Doc Rivers gave his starters the rest of the night off.

Drummond emphasized patience after Cleveland’s twelfth home loss. The cavaliers fell a total of 13 out of 14.

“We’re not looking at the scoreboard,” he said. I said it when I got here in the locker room. I’m not interested in the recording. I’m not interested in the scoreboard. I only care, did we get better today? My goal is to push these guys and keep them positive, keep working hard and have no end this season. “

The Clippers didn’t miss Leonard, who was out because of an aching left knee. Morris, which was acquired by New York at the close of trading, started in Leonard’s position at Power Forward and played for 22 minutes.

The Clippers were obviously angry after embarrassingly losing 142: 115 in Minnesota on Saturday. Los Angeles shot 70 percent in the first quarter, 14 percent of the 20 percent.

“There are nights, for whatever reason, it’s the perfect storm,” said Rivers. The last night was one of them. You just keep going. “

Morris threw Drummond to the ground with a hard foul when the center of Cleveland tried to score in the third quarter. The game was upgraded to a blatant foul after a review.

Morris’ last Knicks game was in Cleveland on February 3. He scored 26 points in New York’s extra-time win.

“That was cool, man,” said Morris from his debut. ”The boys made the game easy. I asked them before the game where they liked the ball and they asked me where I want it. “

Drummond replaced Tristan Thompson, who started 48 games. Thompson came off the bench and scored seven points in 19 minutes. Love had 10 points in 26 minutes.

Drummond went through a number of exercises during a Saturday training session to familiarize themselves with the team’s system.

“We had no practice time, so we were expected to come out and look lost, obviously as we tried to figure out games,” he said. “I didn’t know many plays yet.”

.TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard missed his 13th game of the season. … G Patrick Beverley (with the right bar tense) had to play the second game in a row. … In Los Angeles, Buffalo wore Braves uniforms. The franchise played in Buffalo from 1970 to 1978.

Cavaliers: This season Drummond is 3 for 24 with 3 hands. … Thompson hit his fourth career 3-pointer in the second quarter. Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points.

HARD TIMES

When the Cavaliers celebrated their 50th season in the NBA, the team had the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

“We were not good and out of sync in many ways,” said coach John Beilein of the recent loss. “Although it is not acceptable for us, given the new dynamics of our team, it is understandable. So the coaches will meet again tomorrow and we will try to achieve better symmetry.”

WELCOME BACK

Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue was the Cavaliers coach during their 2016 NBA championship season. He returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since his release from Cleveland after six games last season.

Lue received a standing ovation and waved to the crowd when he was introduced during a break.

“This is the house that Jim Brewer and Ty Lue built,” said Rivers. “It’s a great feeling when you go back to a place where you won a championship. Damn, he had a parade on the streets here. It’s a pretty good memory.”

Brewer, who played for the Cavaliers and several other teams in a 10-year NBA career, is Rivers’ uncle.

NEXT

Clippers: Visit Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: hosts Atlanta on Wednesday. Cleveland’s last home win was against the Hawks on December 23.

