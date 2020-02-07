advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Clippers landed Marcus Morris from the Knicks and Isaiah Thomas from the Wizards in exchange for Maurice Harkless going to New York on Thursday and Jerome Robinson to Washington.

In addition to Harkless, the Clippers will send a selection for the first round to New York in the June draft, a protected selection for the first round swap in 2021, and Detroit’s selection for the second round in 2021. The wizards sent the draft rights to Issuf Sanon in New York.

“Marcus is a player we have admired for a long time,” said Lawrence Frank, president of the Clippers basketball division. “He is an established goalscorer, elite shooter and an impressive defender. We are happy to let his experience and toughness flow into our team. “

Morris averaged a career high of 19.7 in 43 games for the Knicks this season. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting a 44% career high in the 3-point range.

The 30-year-old striker has also worked in Houston, Phoenix, Detroit and Boston.

Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40 games for the wizards this season. The 30-year-old guard has played for seven NBA teams since moving from Washington in 2011.

Harkless appeared in 50 games for the clippers with an average of 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds. He has also played for Orlando and Portland.

Robinson was moved up to 13th overall in 2018 by the Clippers and competed for them in 75 games with an average of 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Also on Thursday, the Clippers acquired from the Atlanta Hawks a future conditional draft pick for round two in exchange for security guard Derrick Walton Jr.

Walton scored an average of 2.2 points and 1.0 assists in 23 games this season. He has played in 39 seasons with the Clippers and Miami Heat in two seasons.

The 24-year-old played four years in Michigan, where he was at the Big Ten Tournament MVP in 2017.

