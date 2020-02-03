advertisement

LOS ANGELES – As much time fans spend this season thinking about trading opportunities, Doc Rivers knows that this also concerns players.

“Players think more than a lot about things,” said Rivers, before his clippers went up against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday – and the NBA’s trading deadline on Thursday at 12:00 PM PT. “From a coaching point of view, sometimes it’s nice to just talk to them and tell them how to deal with them and what you need.

“I only think in life that you should be transparent,” added Rivers. “You know, you really should be. You should tell your boys what you think – what you think about them and how they can help themselves and the team. The more you do that, the more you communicate, the more you touch them, the better they have it. ”

The clippers were particularly busy this week last season. Within a few days, they exchanged Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Boban Marjanovic, Avery Bradley and Mike Muscala (which they had acquired for Harris, Scott and Marjanovic). They brought Landry Shamet, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green as well as Garrett Temple and Wilson Chandler on board. They did without Marcin Gortat.

On Monday, Rivers gave no sign of possible maneuvering at this point and insisted that the clippers currently being constructed gave him confidence.

“I mean, listen. We love our team now. We really do that, ”said Rivers. “And that is exactly what I am concerned with now, how we can better get the team we have on the ground – or on the ground.”

That was the problem for the clippers this season, whose players missed 90 games, which has contributed to 23 starters in 49 games.

“Many of our boys couldn’t play,” said Rivers. “(Paul George missed a lot) (21 games). There are times when I freak out about it but then we’ll be fine and at the end of the day I think we’ll be fine.

“We have enough stuff in the skeleton and in our shootarounds, so we think we’ll be fine.” We still have a lot of games ahead of us and as long as we can play the last 30 games, I think we’re fine. ”

SUPER BOWL REACTION

Rivers said he appreciated the NFL tributes to Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“It was really cool,” said Rivers. “The players’ Kobe tributes were really cool and then only the moment of silence and everything before the game was great.”

Bryant died in Calabasas on January 26 in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, an event that has sent shock waves through the NBA and beyond in recent days.

“And then the game was great,” added Rivers. “It was a great game! Kansas City won and their defense was what they won at the end of the day – I think you could say that (Patrick) Mahomes was pretty good too. But it was really a good game. Enjoyed it. ”

And what about the Clippers based in Kansas City, Missouri?

Yes, Shamet also enjoyed the game.

The shooter of the second year, who thanked for good grilling, published a solemn story on Instagram. Then Rivers said, “Finally he told us he was from Missouri. (President Donald Trump sent his congratulations to the Great State of Kansas on Sunday evening.)

Rivers added: “I interviewed several players today. You all passed. ”

Kansas City native @landryshamet currently. pic.twitter.com/tkqjsjv02a

– LA Clippers (@LAClippers), February 3, 2020

