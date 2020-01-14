advertisement

LOS ANGELES: Speak up, people.

The Clippers recently announced this to post players Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell who are “not natural speakers,” said Coach Doc Rivers, who can rely on claiming cover for the defense – even if they have it not correct.

“I say all the time when he calls coverage, even if it’s the wrong coverage, don’t switch the coverage you called,” said Moe Harkless, the Clippers defensive-minded striker. “Just stay with the one you called and we’ll find out this way.”

No, really, said Rivers.

“I never know why guys don’t talk,” said Rivers. “I guess they’re not sure how to call, and they’d rather be silent than wrong. I always say,” I don’t care, I would prefer you to be wrong and noisy because of that Guy at least gives him the chance to at least guard the pick and roll the dice in a certain way. ”

At Tuesday’s shootaround, Zubac indicated that he had received this message loud and clear.

“We will make mistakes,” said Zubac, the center for the fourth year that was part of a deal with the Lakers at the close of trading last season. “As long as we communicate and we can find out, it will not always be the right communication, but as long as we are on the same page and believe that we are doing the right thing, it is good.”

“We’ll find a way to find out because we’re good enough.”

Nobody is perfect and nobody is perfect, Rivers emphasized. However, the communication factor is not supported by the novelty of this clippers group that has been working to integrate two new stars into a lineup that has been constantly destabilized by injury.

“Trust would be my guess,” said Rivers, proposing another theory that could hamper communication between teammates. He called it “more of a by-product of the lack of being together in practice than the fact that people just don’t talk.”

It will come, but it will take time, said Harkless.

“That was probably one of our strengths in Portland,” said Harkless of the comfort he had with his teammates in Portland during his four seasons. “Only we can play together and know each other and, you know, only be familiar. We’ve gotten better over the years, and that’s the case with every team.

“This is something that we obviously don’t have much of at the moment because a lot of people are new here, but that’s what we work for every day. But we communicate with each other outside the field, we hang out with each other, and all these things will pay off in the end. ”

WAITING FOR GEORGE

Rivers had no news to report regarding the return of all-star attacker Paul George, who missed his third consecutive game with left thigh strain (and fourth in fifth games with thigh strain pain; he missed the defeat on January 4 after Memphis because it was tight.)

“No, there is no update,” said Rivers. “I’m still making progress.”

George had an average of 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his first season with the Clippers.

SGA TRIPLE

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a fan favorite among Clippers fans last season, shines with Oklahoma City, where he was traded as part of the blockbuster deal George delivered to L.A. last season.

The Thunder was one of the league’s surprises at 23-17 and seventh in the Western Conference, and Gilgeous Alexander played alongside Chris Paul, another former clipper, with an average of 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists Point guard.

On Monday, the 21-year-old second-year professional celebrated his first triple double when he beat the Minnesota Timberwolves: 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists.

“Yes, he plays great. I watch a lot of his games. He was good,” said Rivers, who said he had a question for Gilgeous-Alexander after doing 20 rebounds last night. “I wanted to know where that is (last season), but he said Trezz and everyone else got them all. Good answer.”

