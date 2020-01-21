advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hillary Clinton declined to say whether she would support her 2016 rival Bernie Sanders if he won the Democratic nomination and offered broad political-style condemnation of the progressive candidate.

“I’m not going to go yet,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday in response to the question of whether she would support Sanders. “We are still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it is not only him, it is the culture that surrounds him. It’s his management team. These are his prominent supporters. These are his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many competitors, especially women. “

She added, “I really hope people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed, (it) really seems to really support him.”

His comments tore apart the scars of the brutal 2016 primary battle between Sanders and Clinton just as the Democrats are ready to start voting on their next candidate. It could also energize Sanders loyalists who believed the Democratic establishment had rigged the 2016 primary in favor of Clinton. This could be particularly helpful with Iowa caucuses less than two weeks away and Sanders working to establish a clear lead in a higher echelon including former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Sanders, like other senators running for president, was in Washington on Tuesday to participate in President Donald Trump’s recall trial. In a statement, Sanders said: “Together, we will go ahead and defeat the most dangerous president in American history.”

Clinton’s aides sought to minimize the fallout from his comments. Nick Merill, spokesperson for Clinton, tweeted that “we all have to work our hearts out for whoever the candidate is, and @HillaryClinton, as usual, will be no exception.”

Still, the lingering tension between Clinton and Sanders is evident. In the interview, she was asked about comments she makes in an upcoming documentary in which she says that Sanders has been in Congress for years but “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he n did nothing “.

When asked if this assessment was still valid, she replied “yes”.

Clinton also accused Sanders supporters of fostering a culture of sexism in politics – an accusation that is particularly noticeable now, since Sanders’ best progressive rival in the 2020 race, Warren, accused him of him having said in private that a woman could not win the White House.

Sanders denied this, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate last week in Iowa and the two candidates accused the other of calling them “a liar”. Warren declined to comment further, but 78-year-old Sanders said Sunday sexism was a problem for applicants, along with other factors, such as old age – setting off yet another firestorm online.

In the interview, Clinton attacked a group of online Sanders supporters commonly known as the “Bernie Bros”, many of whom strongly criticized Clinton’s 2016 campaign for their “relentless attacks on many competitors, especially the women. And I really hope that people pay attention to it, because it should be worrying that it allowed this culture. “

Clinton further suggested that Sanders was “very supportive of him” and said, “I don’t think we want to go back to this road where you campaign by insult and attack and maybe you are trying to get away, but you are not more I don’t know what your campaign and your supporters are doing or you’re just winking at them. “

“I think it’s a model that people have to take into account when making their decisions,” said Clinton.

His feud with Warren overshadowed a series of clashes between Sanders and another 2020 rival, Biden, for an editorial written by one of the senator’s supporters suggesting that the former vice-president was corrupt.

“I absolutely don’t think Joe is corrupted in any way. And I’m sorry that this editorial appeared, “Sanders told CBS.

The editorial, published in The Guardian by Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, says that Biden “perfected the art of making large contributions and then representing corporate donors to at the expense of middle and working class Americans. ”

