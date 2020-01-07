advertisement

The physical and mental challenges of climbing the world’s highest mountain are enormous at any age.

But for older climbers – who have to reckon that their body has changed in training despite the utmost care – it can be particularly exhausting.

The experience of a 68 year old amateur climber is the subject of the new documentary, Accident climber The festival celebrated its Canadian premiere with two sold-out shows at the Whistler Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Jim Geiger’s quest to become the oldest American to climb Mount Everest.

When it comes to physical health, Geiger is in exceptional shape, with tree-sized thighs and a firm physique. His strenuous training regime makes up much of the first half of the film.

However, Geiger came to mountaineering relatively late in his life, in his 40s. Born in Wisconsin, who later climbed Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, he started his first international climbing tour at 58 when he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

Everest has always been a dream – but he never thought he could afford the cost of a guided climb.

Then Geiger had a chance meeting with the US investment banker Andy Intrader in Antarctica. On the spot, Intrader agreed to sponsor Geiger’s trip.

“Something said to me: ‘You have to sit in this chair'”, Geiger reflected in an interview with Pique, “That changed my life.”

Directed by Steven Oritt, Accidental climber Takes a close look at Geiger’s preparations, his family life and inner struggles as his body tries to adapt to high altitude conditions.

On a several-day hike from Lukla to Everest base camp, Geiger appears tired and breathless in the documentation.

He hadn’t expected to have such adjustment difficulties.

“I wasn’t quite sure what was going on or why I wasn’t acclimatizing,” said Geiger. “It was a little frustrating, but then I realized that it was exactly the same as when I was 68. I had to come to accept it.”

After a dangerous first attempt to climb the Khumba icefall (which is located above the base camp), Geiger returns to the camp with the intention of further acclimatizing.

Then came the catastrophe – one of the worst in climbing history.

On April 18, 2014, the seraks failed on the western foothills of Mount Everest, resulting in an ice avalanche that killed 16 Sherpas traveling on the Khumbu Ice Fall.

The extraordinary event shook Geiger’s determination and led to an extremely emotional phone call with his daughter.

“Watching these deaths and knowing how many people died – and knowing how much they meant to us as a climbing community – was a very difficult time for me,” recalls Geiger.

“I was so worried about my safety, the safety of my climbing friends, and about returning home. My family freaked out – they couldn’t immediately know if I was safe or not.”

The catastrophe led to a dramatic turning point for Oritt, who accompanied Geiger to the base camp together with the high-alpine cameraman Thom Pollard.

The filmmakers were able to capture the political upheavals that triggered the avalanche. Sherpas called for long-standing government demands and the cessation of climbing the notorious mountain altogether.

While Oritt does a great job of incorporating these storylines into the film, he said he always wanted to keep it Accidental climber centered on his main character Geiger.

(Others, including the filmmakers behind Jennifer Peedom’s award-winning 2015 documentary Sherpa, are better able to tell the story of the Sherpas, he added).

“I really focused more on Jim as a character,” he said. “I view the film as a character study, more than a harrowing adventure sports film Free solo, “

Oritt’s film, however, raises some difficult questions. Was Geiger ready for such an extreme climb at all?

“In retrospect, I think it’s easier to take that perspective … to see how much he was having trouble,” said Oritt.

“But I will say before we got there, I was very, very confident that (Geiger) would achieve his goal. He exudes so much confidence and I knew how much work he put into training.”

For Geiger, watching the film brings back a variety of emotions.

In the end, he said, he hoped his story could inspire others to pursue their dreams, no matter what age they were.

“We are what we think,” he said. “If we believe that we will grow old and age badly, we will be age weak and age badly. But if we believe that we will age well – and we keep this positive attitude and desire – we can age well, and we will age well. “

The desire to age well promotes positive decisions such as healthy eating and regular exercise.

“I’m still in awe of the whole experience,” said Geiger about the opportunity he was given. “This was done by my God and the universe.”

Accidental climber is currently on the festival site. The route for distribution / streaming has yet to be determined. Visit facebook.com/accidentalclimber for more information.

