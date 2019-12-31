advertisement

Sydney’s mayor has delivered a devastating assessment of the federal government’s climate change record when calls have been made to scrap the city’s New Year’s fireworks.

The Sydney fireworks display will ring in 2020, despite the closure of well-known viewpoints and opposition from politics and the community.

On Monday, the NSW Rural Fire Service granted fireworks that are viewed by one billion people worldwide an exemption from a complete fire ban.

The highest temperatures in the state are expected to be reached on Tuesday with forecasts of more than 40 ° C in western Sydney and in the NSW region.

NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro on Monday demanded that the fireworks be scrapped and that the money be used for drought and bushfire control.

The Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, reiterated on Tuesday that much of the event budget has already been allocated and the event will generate $ 130 million for the NSW economy. The local council has donated $ 620,000 to communities affected by forest fires and drought.

“The imperative problem here is climate change,” she told reporters.

“Australia is on fire – our national parks and native animals are being decimated and our communities are being destroyed. People have lost their homes, people have died, firefighters have been killed to defend communities.

“As the driest continent on earth, we are at the forefront of accelerating global warming. What is happening is a wake-up call to our governments to make effective contributions to reducing global emissions.”

The mayor said that climate change has been the Council’s top priority since 2008, and pointed to its move to reduce emissions.

“Cities around the world are helping to combat global warming – it is our national governments that are failing us,” said Ms. Moore.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor wrote a statement in the Australian newspaper Tuesday, arguing that Australia’s emission reduction performance is something to be proud of.

However, Ms. Moore said Mr. Taylor was “the minister responsible for combating global warming and he failed.”

By 10 am, Rauch had already settled in Sydney Harbor, which, according to Ms. Moore, was a message to the government to “get together and take effective measures to accelerate global warming.”

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian admitted to having “mixed feelings” about the Sydney fireworks display, given the increased risk of bush fires and the death of a volunteer firefighter near the NSW-Victoria border.

The risk of fire for Sydney, Newcastle and the south of the state, in which several emergency level flames burn, ranges from severe to extreme.

Ms. Berejiklian told reporters Tuesday that the death of the father-to-be Samuel McPaul at the Green Valley fire pit in Jingellic – where a “fire tornado” lifted and turned his fire truck – would overshadow the festivities.

Mr. McPaul is the third volunteer firefighter to die this brush fire season.

“Many of us have mixed feelings about this evening, but the most important thing we make of it is that we are resilient as a state,” said Ms. Berejiklian.

“As a state, we always have to think about the future. Given that the RFS has stated that it is certain that the state or city council of Sydney will continue this activity tonight, it will.”

While fireworks are being fired in the harbor, night owls cannot use the forested Balls Head Reserve or Bradleys Head as viewpoints due to the risk of fire.

Originally published as Climate the real NYE edition: Sydney Mayor

