advertisement

From left to right: Jerry Schubel, Michael Bohn, Lily-House Peters and Seiji Steimetz at the 2020 Climate Change Symposium at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Schubel, president and CEO of the aquarium, convened an expert group on Sunday, January 19 to discuss efforts to combat climate change. Photo: Nancy Kaufman

By Nancy Kaufman, contributing author

An expert panel, to which Dr. Jerry Schubel, president and CEO of the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific, gave California a “A” rating for its good environmental intentions – but only a mediocre “C” rating for its overall efforts to combat climate change.

advertisement

Schubel, who wrote the latest report on the assessment of the climate resistance of the aquarium for the city of Long Beach, called a group of scientists to the sixth annual climate change symposium in the newly expanded Ocean Theater of the Sea-Life-Center this weekend.

The session – subtitled “California: Leader or Laggard?” – and other recent events renewed Schubel’s vows when he imagined Pacific Visions’ new $ 53 million wing, which concentrated the aquarium’s expanded resources on developing solutions to the environmental challenges of the coast.

Schubel warned that heat waves, forest fires and droughts will worsen in the coming months and years, although the amount of rain in the region has recently returned to normal. Expect more severe oceanic storms, too, he said.

More volatile storms – which are already heating up seas – would wreak havoc worldwide, he said. “El Niños, King Tide,” he said, “all of these things cause flooding.”

“Flooding due to rising sea levels,” said Schubel, “is a permanent condition on the human timescale – and flooding is temporary. If extreme events are superimposed on a higher sea, they do more damage.”

The presentation also covered topics such as environmental justice, greenhouse gas emissions and coastal erosion.

Schubel gave California another “C” rating for the state’s agricultural practices, adding that the agricultural industry causes 8 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions – most of it from farm animals, mostly cows. “What we should do,” said Shubel, “is to shift some of the protein production ashore to the ocean.”

The panelist Dr. Holly Buck, post-doctoral researcher at UCLA, asked: “How do we actually remove carbon from the atmosphere?”

Strategies proposed by Buck include:

Include “regenerative agriculture”, including storing carbon in the soil, planting trees, and expanding the use of composting.

Further tests by Direct Air Capture, a new practice in the pilot phase. The process extracts carbon dioxide from the air using chemicals that bind to CO2 but not to other atmospheric components. Buck added, however, that the process involves high energy costs and requires a lot of storage space

The development of bioenergy is driven by the storage of carbon. In this process, power plants use combustible biomass to capture CO2 so that it can be stored underground and does not escape into the air. Here too, demand for land for storage could be massive, Buck warned.

Dr. Lily House Peters, an assistant professor of sustainability sciences at the Department of Geography of the State of Cal State in Long Beach, urged the state to strive for fairness when evaluating environmental solutions.

Communities that are mostly poor, are of the working class, or are located near pollution and fossil fuel extraction are facing more intense health risks, she said. “Climate justice focuses on racial, social and economic inequalities that create and maintain an unequal climate risk,” said Peters.

Long Beach economics professor Dr. Seiji Steinmetz, who focuses on dollar-and-cent approaches to avoid pollution and reduce CO2 emissions, suggested reducing the cost of driving.

A surprising solution came from the question asked by an audience: “What can I do in my daily life to support a better way of life?”

“Paint your roof white,” Steinmetz suggested. “The white roof reflects sunlight and therefore absorbs less heat. Therefore, you don’t have to turn on the air conditioner as often and burn as much fossil fuel. “

advertisement