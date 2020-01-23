advertisement

Sky News moderator Chris Kenny says he “a little … a little regrets” the Red Cross over recent criticism of disaster fund donations.

The Red Cross contests the claim that it has donations for bushfires in stock and insists that all of the money be spent this fiscal year and not for future disasters.

The Red Cross is reportedly spending only part of the $ 115 million donated to the charity to help with forest fires.

advertisement

“I think a lot of people are very, very disappointed when they hear about it,” said Kenny.

“I feel a little sorry for the Red Cross to a small extent,”

Mr. Kenny said he believed the Red Cross had been “overpowered” by donations after the devastating bushfire season in Australia that could have contributed to the recently reported revelations.

“Part of the reason donations are astronomical in this disaster is because of the whole climate hysteria,” said Kenny.

Picture: Getty

advertisement