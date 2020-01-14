advertisement

January 14, 2020 Johnna Crider

Climate deniers would rather see an entire continent burned to ashes instead of admitting that they were wrong.

A statement from Sierra, the national magazine of the Sierra Club. “I brought a few face masks from Beijing after being caught in the” airpocalypse “in 2017; I never thought I’d take them off to use in my hometown,” writes Hamilton in his letter.

“I used to believe that only catastrophes that were clearly caused by climate change would break the psychological walls of denial. But I was mistaken. It is now clear that the deniers would rather see the entire country destroyed than admit that they were wrong. Their houses can burn down, their families can be burned and yet they will find a way to reject the scientific evidence. “- Clive Hamilton, A Letter From Canberra.

He is not the only one who writes. Michale Mann, a top climate scientist, wrote an opinion piece with The Guardian that was inspired by his vacation in the Blue Mountains, a landscape that has been transformed from a lush rainforest into an ominous scene that could be a landscape of any apocalyptic film. Mann writes that this area “has panoramic vistas that offer every challenge in the world.”

“It is now also threatened by climate change. I have seen this firsthand. “- Michael Mann, The Guardian.

During this vacation, Mann (who will be on our Cleantech Talk podcast next month) did not see the vast expanses of rainforest that he described as framed by distant blue-tinted mountain ranges. Instead, this view was filled with smoke that was so thick that he could barely see the distant ridges and mountain tops in the background. That blue tint was replaced by a brown haze. The blue shade, he points out, was emitted by eucalyptus trees that were so abundant there. The sky was also brown, while the mist reached as if it were slowly taking over the landscape.

“The brown skies I observed this week in the Blue Mountains are a product of man-made climate change.” – Michael Mann, The Guardian.

Mann is not the only one who points to the obvious. For example, we have people like Greta Thunberg who insist on charges, one of the most outspoken when it comes to climate crisis. Some politicians and deniers, however, choose to mock and bully rather than do something about it. This is ego, clear and simple. Ego says, “I am never wrong,” and it will do its best to prove that even if millions and billions are damaged.

The tweet above shares the Hamilton article in Sierra. The photo speaks loudly, clearly, while the forest filled the skeletons of once living trees, as opposed to a gray fog that looks straight out of a horror movie. This photo was taken after a natural fire near Kangaroo Valley in 2020 – just a few days ago. “It feels like the apocalypse has come,” writes Hamilton, and Australia has not even reached the peak of its burning season, which usually does not arrive until late January. 12 million hectares have nevertheless been reduced to ashes.

In another open letter, this time from the Australian Historical Association, the writers emphasize that Australia’s “limited action” on climate change means “continuation of bad environmental practices.” A big part of the problem is the deniers of the climate. Deniers routinely mock, belittle, bully and pretend that everything is alright when their world burns down around them – and God forbids you to present facts.

See what climate deniers have said about Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, Great Thunberg, for example – even the President of the United States scoffed at her instead of taking her seriously. The general attitude is that “you are a child, your opinion does not count and you should be in school,” but the reality is that children will inherit our mess when we die. How is this fair? What good is school if we teach our children that climate change is not real? What is the point of education if we laugh at facts, mock scientists or pretend that the problems aren’t real?

