Climate change in Ireland is likely to lead to an increase in waterborne diseases, skin cancer diagnoses, lung diseases and temperature-related deaths, warns a specialist in public health medicine.

Dr. Ina Kelly, chair of the HSE Working Group on Public Health Medicine Environment and Health, said that the climate discussion often focuses on environmental changes, but will also have a negative impact on human health.

“They are not necessarily quantifiable at the moment, but there are a variety of health effects from climate change,” said Dr. Kelly. “Climate impact on the weather, extreme weather events affect all kinds of environmental problems, like our road infrastructure, our car accessories and all those things that harm our health in one way or another.”

Dr. Kelly said the effects of climate change, such as flooding, extreme temperatures and forest fires, will pose a number of challenges to the common good.

“In the case of floods, for example, you can drown and feel the psychological effects of displacement. It is also likely that we will see more water-borne diseases like enterotoxigenic E-Coli that can break down blood cells and damage the kidneys, ”she said.

“Then there is UV radiation. UV causes a very large number of skin cancer cases every year and when the weather warms up, people are more exposed to the sun and the UV index could be higher in warmer weather and so on.”

With rising temperatures, there will be more forest fires, said Dr. Kelly, what will increase air pollution.

“We have more dryness in warm weather, so forest fires are more likely to occur and more difficult to deal with due to the lack of water, so they also cause a major problem with air pollution,” she said.

air pollution

“The important thing is that we have a significant vulnerability to air pollution in Ireland. Our number of people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is quite high. So we will have some of the people who are particularly at risk. “

Dr. Kelly said that it was necessary to make modifications to mitigate the health effects of climate change on people, such as retrofitting homes or drawing up emergency plans.

“During the heat wave in 2018, which we expect climate change to make even better, temperatures in buildings weren’t always right. I know from talking to people that their houses were very warm, ”she said.

“We all know that we sometimes overheat and only really notice it when we feel uncomfortable. It really is something that requires external monitoring and we have to go a bit further. Ireland needs a public heat wave plan.”

It called for a “common approach” to tackling climate change and the challenges it poses.

“What is important with climate change is that they [the consequences] are interdependent and we cannot plan alone and cannot work alone. We have to work together,” she said. “I think we will see more efficient and effective improvements in the long term Achieve society and the environment when we do this. “

