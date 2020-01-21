advertisement

Central banks around the world have been told that they need to take responsibility for climate change to ward off a systemic financial crisis, highlighting the price of carbon as an effective policy.

The Bank for International Settlements – the global financial institution that supports central banks such as the Reserve Bank of Australia – has released a new report that describes the financial instability that climate change can cause.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg downplayed the report, which also states that “due to the size of the challenge ahead, carbon prices must skyrocket in a very short time.”

“The report also points to the need for a balanced approach … to take measures not only to reduce emissions, but also to adjust, reduce and resist without affecting the strength of the economy,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra Tuesday.

The report states that governments have failed to act and will continue to do so unless the public and business are facing “much greater” pressures.

It warns of “Green Swan” events and gives an unpredictable and serious economic event like “Black Swan” a brush stroke into the environment.

A Black Swan event has long been defined as an unpredictable or unforeseen event, and a Green Swan event is the environmental version of it.

“Given the current lack of global policy responses, the physical impacts of climate change are only more likely to affect the socio-economic system in a rapidly warming world,” the report said.

In the worst-case scenario, central banks may need to “intervene as the last resort climate savers” and buy carbon-intensive assets such as mines and power plants.

But Mr. Frydenberg would not say if that is something to worry about, but he would say that he “cannot see it”.

According to Bill Shorten, Labor Party frontbencher, the government should focus on the costs of not addressing climate change, rather than the cost of change.

“Australians can run and chew gum, we have to talk about climate policy.”

The report points to research findings that entire regions of Australia could become uninhabitable due to a mixture of high temperatures and high humidity.

The governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, says climate change must be included in all economic forecasts.

In addition, the framework conditions for the assessment of collateral would have to be revised in order to take climate-relevant risks into account.

The reserve bank has previously taken note of the financial risks of climate change and is working with business and climate experts to map economic models.

The report was released when four of Australia’s leading international aid agencies called on the Morrison government to take important action against climate change in the bushfire crisis.

World Vision Australia, Oxfam Australia, Plan International Australia and Save the Children Australia want more ambitious emission reduction targets to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C. They warn many countries of unmanageable suffering and destruction if no more is done.

Originally published as climate change carries the risk of a financial crisis

