You may not pay much attention to a bumblebee if you see one while you continue your day. They are rarely interested in people and are usually happy to flutter clumsily between flowers and do their own thing. But if you think you’ve seen less of them lately, it’s because they’re disappearing at an incredibly alarming rate.

New research published in Science suggests that climate change causes bumblebees in North America and Europe to disappear much faster than previously feared. The insects, which are vital pollinators and a crucial cog in the wheel that drives the world as we know it, are in trouble.

As BBC reports, the study makes a risky link between the progress of climate change and the rapid change in the number of bumblebees in Europe and North America.

The researchers compared bumblebee studies and studies dating back to 1901 with more recent research until 2014. What they discovered was that although bumblebee populations remained stable for a long time, a huge drop in numbers began in the year 2000 and continued to the latest available data. The population is estimated to have fallen by more than 30% compared to what it was in 1974 and earlier.

“The new study contributes to a growing body of evidence for alarming, widespread losses of biodiversity and for rates of global change that now exceed the critical limits of the resilience of ecosystems,” the study says.

In the future, restricting the use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals may not be enough to keep important pollinators such as bumblebees close by. If we continue to lose these vital organisms at the current rate, we would be able to see much more significant consequences for agriculture and the food chain than anyone could have guessed.

