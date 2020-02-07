advertisement

By Laurie Goering

LONDONR, Feb. 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Failure to cope with climate change and associated problems, from ecosystem collapse to water and food deterioration, is the most serious and potential threat facing humanity, more than 200 scientists have warned.

The dangers are also likely to feed on each other – as heat and drought intensify more forest fires and losses, for example – “in ways that can cascade to create a systemic global crisis,” they said in a report .

The situation could become “potentially unmanageable in the future if we don’t act too quickly,” said Owen Gaffney, a report author and sustainability analyst with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

The poll of 222 scientists from more than 50 countries echoes the top concerns of economic and business executives in a risk perception report released last month ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Both this week’s inaugural observations by Future Earth’s international sustainability network and the WEF report listed environmental risks as significantly more serious than other threats, from data theft to terrorist attacks and unemployment.

The new study also examined how social and political trends – such as disinformation campaigns and the rise of authoritarian populist governments – could make efforts to tackle key global challenges more difficult.

Climate threats and the associated risks are “very complex problems that require complex solutions,” Gaffney told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In addition, “The 2020s should see the fastest economic transition in history” to curb global warming, added Gaffney, who also works for the Stockholm Resistance Center.

But a new culture of populist leaders of the world, including US President Donald Trump, tend to seek simple answers, the report noted.

And misinformation campaigns – backed by everyone, from vaccine alarms to the Russian government in an effort to undermine trust in democratic institutions – can make it difficult for voters to understand the issues and push for action, he said.

But other forces could help steer the large-scale changes needed, the report said.

Social movements, such as the youth protests “Promises for the Future,” led by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, are growing in size and influence and could exert increasing political pressure, Gaffney said.

Another positive sign is Britain’s commitment to achieve zero net emissions by 2050, despite the political turmoil and divisions caused by the country’s decision to leave the European Union, he noted.

“Even in a really difficult political situation, there is a common ground to do something very radical,” he said, adding that with Europe now talking about the Green Agreement, the region could reunite, at least around its policy. climate.

The continued continuation of the cost of solar and wind energy, and their escalation, also means that clean energy is likely to make more and more economic and environmental sense in the coming years. “This is a game changer,” Gaffney said.

But action on environmental risks must come quickly, he added.

Scientists have long warned of climate threats, but “their speed and severity in recent years have taken people by surprise” with only 1 degree Celsius of global warming, he said.

The world is currently on track to see average temperatures rise more than 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times this century, a level scientists say would be catastrophic.

“Our actions in the next decade will determine our collective future on Earth,” said Amy Luers, executive director of Future Earth. (Reporting by Laurie Goering //news.trust.org/climate)

