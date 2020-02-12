Climate change could open up a completely different area for agriculture in Canada, according to a recently published study.

Evan Fraser of the University of Guelph, co-author of the international study, warns, however, that simply turning the northern forests into blowing wheat fields would be a disaster.

“Canada actually has a good map when it comes to climate change, and one of the potentially positive changes is a longer growing season in our back yard,” he said. “There is an interesting opportunity to produce food in a world that needs more.

“(But) there are some very serious environmental impacts.”

Fraser and his colleagues examined temperature and precipitation forecasts for large parts of the world that are currently unsuitable for growing crops. They found that if only these two factors are taken into account and current international greenhouse gas policies continue, climate change could open up land by 2060, which is about 30 percent of what is now cultivated.

The big winners would be Canada and Russia, each of which could turn more than four million square kilometers of boreal forest into arable land where potentially cold-tolerant plants like potatoes, wheat, corn, and soybeans could be grown.

That would make Canada’s 650,000 square kilometers of crops look like a farm now.

It would also be good news for a hungry planet that some studies indicate that food production must increase by 70 percent within 30 years.

There is a catch. Simply plowing the new country would release enormous amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

Fraser anticipates that the top meter of the boundary soils could release up to 117 billion tons of greenhouse gases worldwide – about 119 years of all emissions in the United States.

“If we clear a lot of land and plow a lot of soil, we can see a huge release of carbon dioxide,” he said. “For Canada, large-scale conversion from northern land to agriculture would eliminate any chance that we have as a country to meet our Paris commitments.”

The study does not take into account how much land climate change could make unmanageable. The effects of agricultural conversion on lakes, rivers and wetlands are also unknown. The effects on biodiversity – for example caribou herds or billions of birds whose nesting depends on the boreal forest – have not been measured.

Fraser points out that the country that could be transformed is also not empty. It is home to thousands of indigenous people in Canada and around the world.

“We have to be aware of the fact that this is the home of the people. All land use decisions and every resulting opportunity must be made very explicitly with the Aboriginal people in the center.”

If agriculture in northern latitudes seems far-fetched, remember the Amazon, said Fraser.

“Thirty years ago we didn’t think the Amazon would be converted to farms. Then one plot of land was cleared and another small plot of land was cleared, and over a period of 20 years we now have a massive land use change that has taken place tremendously ecological and cultural impact. “

He said the paper is preliminary and much more needs to be done to understand the opportunities and consequences of arctic agriculture. Berry crops or caribou farming could be both sustainable and culturally appropriate, he suggested.

Still, said Fraser, some are already considering bigger things.

“There are occasional talks with policy makers or occasional talks with industry … and think, ‘Canada will have this warmer growing season. We can farm further north.'”

The Northwest Territories have already adopted an agricultural strategy to increase the amount of locally grown food.

Yes, but, said Fraser.

“When we think about developing strategies to take advantage of these new, longer growing seasons, we really have to do it in an environmentally responsible way.”

This Canadian press report was first published on February 12, 2020

