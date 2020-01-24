advertisement

media_play

“Climate catastrophes” promote “doomsday” as a new “zeitgeist”

Chris Kenny, the host of Sky News, says that the “doom and gloom” and “apocalyptic premonition” of “Greta Thunberg and other climate catastrophes is spreading”.

Kenny said “celebrating success and encouraging optimism has gone out of fashion” after President Trump urged leaders to “reject” the eternal prophets of doom at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

advertisement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also spoke and urged all corporate and government leaders to forget trying to achieve “net” zero emissions and aggressively seek out “real” zero emissions.

Ms. Kenny said “the zeitgeist is all about the end of the world” and “apparently we should all be alarmed, concerned and nervous about the fate of the world”.

“We should act about amazement, excitement, self-confidence, ingenuity and limitless possibilities,” but “these miserable people compete to be as pessimistic as possible,” he said.

Image: AP

advertisement