The 36-year-old Belgian, who retired in 2012 from three US Open titles and an Australian Open.

His knee injury in November meant he missed the start of the 2020 season, but Clijsters is just days away from playing again.

The Dubai event runs from February 17-29, and Clijsters has secured the plots for the plots, joining a field that includes Simona Aleppo and Bianca Andrescu.

I accept a wild card for playing @DDFTennis. There have been a few clashes since announcing the return, but I was looking forward to returning to the pitch and what this next chapter brings … I thank all my fans for their encouragement over the last few weeks. See you in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/XOwIeEujyk:

– Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) on February 9, 2020

“I thank all my fans for their encouragement over the past weeks. See you in Dubai. “

He told the tournament website: “I’m very excited to be back on the pitch. I can’t wait to go back to the game I love and play again in front of the fans. The support and encouragement I have received. because the statement was overwhelming. “

Clijsters has also pledged to play at the Monterey Open, which kicks off March 2. He is also set to be in action in Indian Wells next week and plans to play in Charleston in April.

