Clermont 29 Ulster 13

Ulster relinquished Pool 3’s lead to Clermont after the hosts fought for the 29:13 win in the Champions Cup in the second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. In search of their fifth win in France, the score had gone 10: 9 during the break, but ultimately only scored three points after John Cooney had changed his own score after eight minutes.

With Bath at home next weekend and only one win necessary for his knockout spot, his fate is still in his own hands, but they will return to Belfast and feel that this was a missed opportunity.

They had made the most promising starts when their first ball carrier Stuart McCloskey and the returning Marcell Coetzee got the ball off to a good start. While there seemed to be more at the moment if she could only have spread the ball for the benefit of a glaring overlap, they only had to be satisfied with a Cooney penalty when French World Cup rogue Sebastien Vahaamahina was torn from his feet.

A high tackle by skipper Iain Henderson gave Clermont the opportunity to react quickly, but like her guests, the French team had to be satisfied with only three. Camille Lopez scored a goal after Les Jaunards didn’t take a step forward.

Cooney’s score would come just moments later, and the adventurous work of strikers Jack McGrath, Sean Reidy and Marty Moore would complete the move before Scrumhalf’s win against Alivereti Raka.

The Irish Six Nations would hopefully convert his own score, although a Morgan Parra penalty would reduce the deficit to four. The French Nine would soon land in the bin, however, and his offside as Ulster attacked five meters before the result of an even more sensational launch by Dan McFarland’s men. However, Clermont escaped without further sanction when Ulster’s latest lineout misery reappeared at the worst moment after the resulting punishment. Games can spin at such moments.

The French team would outshine the player’s disadvantage. Only an attempt-safe duel by Robert Baloucoune prevented the lead when Ulster’s considerable superiority slowly waned in the early stages. Parra returned shortly after half an hour and ended the first half with another penalty after an offside from Ulster. With a point advantage, the province went on a safe break and felt that it was significantly ahead.

Clermont would also miss opportunities, Parra somehow flew off the tee after his striker missed an early penalty in the second half, but they were now on the up. The crush became a problem for Ulster, as did the meeting of these two teams in Belfast, and it was a punishment that ultimately led them to use their lead that they would never regain. Alivereti Raka finally broke the blind side after continued pressure.

The momentum had shifted considerably, but Ulster owed some recovery and they used Coetzee’s power from the ground up to cover up the shortcomings of their creaking standards. But Cooney’s next penalty was quickly used by Parra and after further sanctions in the elimination, his successor Greig Laidlaw Ulster threw out the loss of bonus points within ten minutes.

Any bailout would be left to Ulster’s relatively bare replacement after McFarland emptied his bank, but the last few minutes were just Clermont, George Moala’s belated attempt to shine the end result.

Evaluation order – 3 minutes: J Cooney Pen, 0-3; 7 minutes: C Lopez drop goal, 3-3; 8 minutes: J Cooney try, J Cooney con, 3-10; 18 minutes: M Parra ballpoint pen, 6-10; 40 minutes: M Parra ballpoint pen, 9-10, Half. 49 minutes: A raka attempt, M Parra con, 16-10; 63 minutes: J. Cooney pen, 16-13; 66 minutes: M Parra ballpoint pen, 19-13; 69 minutes: G Laidlaw pen, 22-13; 77 minutes: G Moala try, G Laidlaw con, 29-13,

Clermont: N Abendanon; D Penaud, I Toeava, G Moala, A Raka; C Lopez, M Parra; E. Falgoux, J. Ulugia, R. Slimani; P Jedrasiak, S. Vahaamahina; An Itturria, a Lapandry, F Lee. replacement: A fisherman for Iturria (22 minutes), S Timani for Lee (40 minutes), A Nagalevu for Abendanon, Y Behergaray for Ulugia, S Falatea for Slimani (every 64 minutes), G Laidlaw (for Parra, 67 minutes), L Uhila for Falgoux (69 minutes)

Ulster: W Addison; R. Baloucoune, L. Marshall, S. McCloskey, J. Stockdale; B Burns, J. Cooney; J. McGrath, R. Herring, M. Moore; An O’Connor, I Henderson (c); S. Reidy, J. Murphy, M. Coetzee. replacement: T O’Toole for Moore (49 minutes), M Faddes for Addison (50 minutes), E O’Sullivan (60 minutes), K Treadwell for O’Connor, Matthew Rea for Murphy, D Shanahan for Cooney, B Johnston for Burns (every 69 minutes)

