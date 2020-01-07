advertisement

CLEMSON, S.C. – Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.), A former utility, was named Perfect Game’s pre-season all-American team on Tuesday. The two-way player was a novice in weekend rotation in 2019 and contributed to the record, mainly as a DH.

Sharpe was the 2019 finalist of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award and the only newcomer among the five finalists. He was honored with the first team newcomer All-America from Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Sharpe was also an all-ACC selection of the second team as a starting pitcher and became the first newbie tiger to be an all-ACC pitcher since 2000.

In 2019 he was 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). In 84.1 innings, he only allowed 61 hits (0.205 hits) and 33 runs with 84 swings. He led the team in the ERA, started, threw innings and knocked out.

