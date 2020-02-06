advertisement

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson University’s board of trustees approved a new six-year contract for men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, which Clemson announced on Thursday. The contract begins in 2020 and runs until 2025.

“Mike and his team continue to work at a high level to get the best out of student athletes on and off the field,” said athletics director Dan Radakovich. “The future of Clemson Soccer is promising and we are delighted that Mike will lead our program for the coming years.”

The announcement comes after Noonan’s best season during his 10-year tenure at the head of Clemson’s program. On the field, the Noonan squad ended the 2019 season with an 18: 2: 2 overall record, entered the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament, played in the final of the ACC tournament, ended the regular season as ACC champion and campaigned for the nation’s best scoring offense during the season.

In the 2019 season, Robbie Robinson won the MAC Hermann Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football. The program also saw four people named All-Americans, five players called All-South Region and eight players earning All-ACC honors. Noonan was named ACC Coach of the Year for his team’s outstanding game throughout the season.

“I’m thrilled,” said Noonan. “This was a really good project here at Clemson, and I think the best is yet to come. We want to repay the trust that the university, the sports department and Dan have in me and my staff, and we look forward to that! “

* Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics.

