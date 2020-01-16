advertisement

January 16, 2020 10:10 PM EST

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers prevailed on Thursday against Pittsburgh Panthers in extra time. Clemson thought Pitt was goalless for the 3:36 final of regulation and dominated overtime with a 75:67 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

On the defensive, Clemson (6-11, 2-4 ACC) was solid in the evening as Pittsburgh (3-13, 0-5 ACC) was limited to a shooting percentage of 28.2 and forced to 18 sales. In return, the tigers achieved 18 points less than the 18 sales and also collected 32 points more color. Both teams were solid in the free throw line, with the Tigers going 19 out of 24 free throws and the Panthers 15 out of 21 free throws, with Pitt scoring 27 offensive rebounds. However, Clemson shot 39.4 percent off the ground and did enough to get the win.

advertisement

Amari Robinson, who put together one of the best games in her freshman campaign, led Clemson by 20 points, making her the second game of the season when she scored at least 20 points. Robinson was great at free throws when she went 12-of-13 and also scored nine rebounds. Kobi Thornton, who took the lead in the crunch time for the Tigers, scored 16 points with her six boards. It is also noteworthy that Kendall Spray recorded 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and Hannah Hank 12 points and five rebounds. Gabbie Green led Pitt with 17 points and seven rebounds.

In the first quarter, Clemson ran a 9-0 run over a 3: 7 period to take the 20:10 lead. The Tigers led 20-12 through a quarter of the game, with Spray spraying 10 of those 20 points, but the Panthers scored a 24-16 win over Clemson in the second quarter, leading to a 36-36 deadlock at halftime. The second half started promisingly for Clemson when Hank opened the third quarter with a theft and then catching up. Pitt went on to produce a 6-0 run that culminated in the Panthers leading 47-42 at the 7:29 mark.

Clemson was 56: 53 behind in the fourth quarter, but a defensive struggle in the final minutes of regulation affected Clemson. The Tigers thought the Panthers were goalless for the third quarter’s 3:36 final, with Thornton combining the game with a clutch pullover at 1:11 versus 63:63, and Chyna Cotton stealing within 24 seconds. Clemson controlled the pace of overtime and scored an advantage over Pitt 12-4 in added time. Shania Meertens knocked a 3-pointer out of the clutch, giving Clemson a 3–38 lead of 67-65, and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

With their 75-67 triumph in the books, the Tigers remain at home for their next match as Clemson will compete against the Duke Blue Devils (8-8, 2-3) in Littlejohn on Sunday, January 19, Das Spiel ends at 12 noon and is broadcast on ESPNU.

advertisement