December 29, 2019, 12:30 p.m. EST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Trevor Lawrence teamed up with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard touchdown 1:49 in the fourth quarter and No. 3 Clemson defeated No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 on Saturday night at the Fiesta Bowl push to College football playoff championship game.

The Tigers went in four games in 1:18 94 yards, with Lawrence completing all three of his passes and shuffling in one run of 11 yards. The second quarterback, who has never lost a college start, went for 259 yards and two points and ran for a career high of 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown towards the end of the first half.

Lawrence added a 2-point switch to Tee Higgins, but there was enough time for Ohio State and Justin Fields to respond. The Buckeyes drove to Clemson 23, but Fields shot into the end zone in second and seventh position and was picked up by Nolan Turner with a 37 second lead. Ohio State recipient Chris Olave had abandoned his route and left Fields and was not throwing anything to anyone.

Another Lawrence knee and defending champion Clemson secured their 29th win in a row and their fourth trip to the CFP championship game in five years.

